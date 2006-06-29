Microsoft Office Word 2007 (Beta) HELP required please

I see a BETA 2 out and a note to newsgroups and a FAQ.
I use Open Office so I don't have a way to test any patch or adjustments.
Bob
CNET's Forum on office & productivity software is the best source for finding help, troubleshooting, or tips from a community of experts. Exchange knowledge, and get help on all the latest office software and productivity tools--from various office suitesword processing to spreadsheets.
Hi,
Please could somebody inform me how I should go about disabling the 'Recent Documents' menu from the 'File' or Windows logo button in Word 2007?
I want it to disappear entirely, rather than just reducing the number of files displayed in the list.
Also, is there any way to change the thesaurus from US to UK? And can you set the thesaurus as the default 'Reference Book'?
Many thanks in anticipation.
At this time there is no way of removing the 'most recently used' section of the Office menu, only stop entries from appearing. It may change in the final release, but I don't hold out much hope.
As to the thesaurus, it uses the one based on the current language for that section of the document. So, if you want to use the UK thesaurus you'll have to tell Office that it's UK English...select the text in question, click the language display at the bottom of the window, and select English (UK) from the menu. If you want you can click Default while you're at it so that it goes by UK English automatically from ten on.
Finally, you cannot set a default reference book, though I'm not sure how helpful that would be.
John
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.