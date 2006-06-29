Office & Productivity Software forum

Microsoft Office Word 2007 (Beta) HELP required please

by John Joyce / June 29, 2006 4:06 AM PDT

Hi,

Please could somebody inform me how I should go about disabling the 'Recent Documents' menu from the 'File' or Windows logo button in Word 2007?

I want it to disappear entirely, rather than just reducing the number of files displayed in the list.

Also, is there any way to change the thesaurus from US to UK? And can you set the thesaurus as the default 'Reference Book'?

Many thanks in anticipation.

You are posting a reply to: Microsoft Office Word 2007 (Beta) HELP required please
Collapse -
Try...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 29, 2006 4:23 AM PDT
Collapse -
Thanks
by John Joyce / June 29, 2006 6:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Try...

Thanks Bob, but I'm not convinced that these are frequently asked questions!

I'll have a look in the newsgroups though, but if anybody else can help me out here, it'd be much appreciated.

Collapse -
Bump
by John Joyce / June 29, 2006 9:27 PM PDT

Bump.

Collapse -
What results did you get
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / June 29, 2006 9:38 PM PDT
In reply to: Bump

when you posted your queries in the Microsoft Office Word 2007 Beta Community forums?

Mark

Collapse -
They got bumped back?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 29, 2006 10:04 PM PDT
http://forum.osnn.net/showthread.php?p=736349

"Not really sure how to it, but if you use the CTRL + ALT + Hyphen key it will turn your mouse into a dash and let you delete the files from your recent menu. You will have to repeat the combination for each document, and they will be gone. Files do come back as you open them, so this may be a temp fix.

BTW, please don't bump threads, it does not make people help you any faster"
Collapse -
Heh
by John Joyce / June 30, 2006 12:30 AM PDT
In reply to: They got bumped back?

Heh - you visit there too? Told you I'm trying as many as possible. Wink

Collapse -
Reply
by John Joyce / June 30, 2006 12:29 AM PDT

They've been pretty helpful actually, but I'm looking to get the quickest answer possible by posting in multiple forums.

Collapse -
2007 change?
by entrecon / June 29, 2006 11:51 PM PDT

I am looking at Word 2003 (don't feel like messing with a beta) and under Tools>Options>General there is a Check box to disable the recent file list. Did they change this in the 2007 release?

Collapse -
Different
by John Joyce / June 30, 2006 12:31 AM PDT
In reply to: 2007 change?

Yeah, I used to be able to do it with ease in Word 2003. I think it's been changed for the 2007 release unfortunately.

Collapse -
Not really...
by John.Wilkinson / June 30, 2006 1:53 PM PDT

At this time there is no way of removing the 'most recently used' section of the Office menu, only stop entries from appearing. It may change in the final release, but I don't hold out much hope.

As to the thesaurus, it uses the one based on the current language for that section of the document. So, if you want to use the UK thesaurus you'll have to tell Office that it's UK English...select the text in question, click the language display at the bottom of the window, and select English (UK) from the menu. If you want you can click Default while you're at it so that it goes by UK English automatically from ten on.

Finally, you cannot set a default reference book, though I'm not sure how helpful that would be.

John

