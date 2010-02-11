Microsoft.net framework and MSXML

As to .NET. 2.0 stands on its own. 3.0 stands on its own. same for 1.0, 3.5 and the new 4.0. One does not supercede the other. You install which ones you need. You can uninstall the ones you don't need.
Sorry if that is confusing at first. I didn't make that mess.
MSXML 4.0 SP2 (KB936181)
MSXML 4.0 SP2 (KB954430)
MSXML 4.0 SP2 (KB973688)
MSXML 6 service pack 2 (KB973686)
You can research what each KB does (google each KB) but all are needed.
Bob
Hi,
I have windows XP professional service pack 3. The PC came with original software service pack 2.
6 months ago I downloaded service pack 3 without problems and have no problems.
I have 2 questions:
By looking in the add/remove programs I find that I have 3 frameworks:
Microsoft.net framework 2.0 service pack 2
Microsoft.net framework 3.0 service pack 2
Microsoft.net framework 3.5 pack SP1
Do I need all 3 or can I cancel 2 of them and if so which one.
Also:
Do I need all 4??
I know that probably are silly questions but I haven?t got a clue.
Thank you all for any help.
G.L.