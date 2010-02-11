Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Microsoft.net framework and MSXML

by greenlot / February 11, 2010 8:00 PM PST

Hi,
I have windows XP professional service pack 3. The PC came with original software service pack 2.
6 months ago I downloaded service pack 3 without problems and have no problems.
I have 2 questions:
By looking in the add/remove programs I find that I have 3 frameworks:
Microsoft.net framework 2.0 service pack 2
Microsoft.net framework 3.0 service pack 2
Microsoft.net framework 3.5 pack SP1
Do I need all 3 or can I cancel 2 of them and if so which one.
Also:
MSXML 4.0 SP2 (KB936181)
MSXML 4.0 SP2 (KB954430)
MSXML 4.0 SP2 (KB973688)
MSXML 6 service pack 2 (KB973686)
Do I need all 4??
I know that probably are silly questions but I haven?t got a clue.
Thank you all for any help.
G.L.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Microsoft.net framework and MSXML
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Microsoft.net framework and MSXML
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Not silly.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 11, 2010 9:53 PM PST

As to .NET. 2.0 stands on its own. 3.0 stands on its own. same for 1.0, 3.5 and the new 4.0. One does not supercede the other. You install which ones you need. You can uninstall the ones you don't need.

Sorry if that is confusing at first. I didn't make that mess.

MSXML 4.0 SP2 (KB936181)
MSXML 4.0 SP2 (KB954430)
MSXML 4.0 SP2 (KB973688)
MSXML 6 service pack 2 (KB973686)

You can research what each KB does (google each KB) but all are needed.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
.Net and MSXML
by greenlot / February 11, 2010 10:25 PM PST
In reply to: Not silly.

Hi,
very confusing but I will google for the KB and see if I can get any sense out of it.

Regarding the .NET I better leave them alone since I have no idea which one I need/don't need.

Thanks a lot

G/L

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.