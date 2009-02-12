Windows Vista forum

by mayo-on-a-bun / February 12, 2009

I first learned the news from http://seattlepi.nwsource.com/business/310004_msftsued03.html. I don't know if this is a reliable source or not, but according to what it says, I think my laptop is eligible to be re-fitted.

Heres my info


-Toshiba Satelite 100
-Intel Celeron M (CPU) 420 @ 1.60GHz,
1.60GHz, 896 MB of RAM
-Windows Xp (Version 2002) (service pack 2)
-ATI RADEON XPRESS 200M series GRAPHIC CARD
-C drive shows 45 gigs(38.35 free) and D drive shows 10 gigs (9.78 free)
-laptop was purchased in 2006 for $1,500
-wireless G
-has the 'designed for windows Xp, windows vista capable' sticker

You are posting a reply to: Microsoft Marketing Lawsuit because of Vista - is it true.
Collapse -
Don't make me guess.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 12, 2009

The answer of eligibility is answered by.. (wait for it) ... "Toshiba"

But I can only guess you wanted Aero. However with 1GB ram and some used by the video card this is surely a value machine.

This may not be you but I'm finding people that expected performance in these value machines.
Bob

Collapse -
What do you mean by "re-fitted?"
by John.Wilkinson / February 12, 2009

-> Is Microsoft being sued over such complaints? Yes.

-> Will the plaintiffs win the lawsuit. Doubtful, in my opinion.

-> Why do I say this?
1.) "Windows Vista Capable" means "capable of Windows Windows Vista" in general. And it is true...a budget computer with that label can run Windows Vista, any edition from Windows Vista Starter to Windows Vista Ultimate.
2.) Microsoft never claimed that all "Windows Vista Capable" could support all features of Windows Vista. The exact opposite in fact: They explicitly stated 'some features have additional requirements' right on the box, their website, etc.
3.) Consider this: Windows Vista supports touch input, as in Tablet PCs. I buy a new $1,500 laptop, which is not a Tablet PC and does not have touch-capable hardware. Can I sue Microsoft and force them to buy me a new $3,000 Tablet PC because I chose not to buy one myself but want the functionality? (Intentionally extreme example to illustrate a point.)

In short, I consider it to be a frivolous lawsuit in the same vein as the woman who sued McDonalds because she spilled hot coffee on herself and claimed McDonalds was responsible because they did not warn her that 'hot coffee' was hot. I sincerely hope Microsoft is not made the scapegoat because manufacturers did not explicitly label all of the limitations of the PCs they manufactured on the respective PCs and consumers made false assumptions without reading or understanding the information that was made freely available and, in some cases, common sense.

John

