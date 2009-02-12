Microsoft Marketing Lawsuit because of Vista - is it true.

The answer of eligibility is answered by.. (wait for it) ... "Toshiba"
But I can only guess you wanted Aero. However with 1GB ram and some used by the video card this is surely a value machine.
This may not be you but I'm finding people that expected performance in these value machines.
Bob
I first learned the news from http://seattlepi.nwsource.com/business/310004_msftsued03.html. I don't know if this is a reliable source or not, but according to what it says, I think my laptop is eligible to be re-fitted.
Heres my info
-Toshiba Satelite 100
-Intel Celeron M (CPU) 420 @ 1.60GHz,
1.60GHz, 896 MB of RAM
-Windows Xp (Version 2002) (service pack 2)
-ATI RADEON XPRESS 200M series GRAPHIC CARD
-C drive shows 45 gigs(38.35 free) and D drive shows 10 gigs (9.78 free)
-laptop was purchased in 2006 for $1,500
-wireless G
-has the 'designed for windows Xp, windows vista capable' sticker