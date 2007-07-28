Microsoft Excel

but if you find you cannot do that for any reason and have to stick with Excel, then perhaps there is another way.



With your Excel spread sheet open, click the "Print Preview" button on the toolbar, (it looks like a small page with a microscope lens over it).



This will display the Print Preview page. At the top click the "Page break preview" button. This will bring you back to the edit area, but this time you should see dark blue dotted horizontal and vertical lines across the visible spreadsheet page, and the page will look smaller, to allow more pages to be displayed.



This display shows what each printed page would look like if you printed them now.



The thing is, you can "drag" these horizontal and vertical lines any way you want, and this will change the print area for each page. So that way, you can adjust the print area so that you have 3 or 4 columns, and 3 rows on a page.



However, you may have to do this for each page, and your spreadsheet sounds like it is going to need a lot of pages to print it all out.



Once you are done, you can remove those page break preview lines by clicking the "Print Preview" button again, then clicking the "Normal view" button.



I would test this on just one or two pages first, rather than printing out all the thousands of pages, otherwise you are going to run out of paper pretty quickly.



I hope that helps.



Mark