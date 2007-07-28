Microsoft Excel

Is it wider than say a LEGAL sheet of paper? I've had a few documents that I used legal paper to save me from using the print to fit option.
Bob
Hi Guys! I need some help.
I have an excel spready sheet that has 34 columns ( going across ) and 1000 rows.
I would like to print each ROW seperatly on its own page.
The problem is that each row ( which has 34 columns ) does not fit on one page.
I am thinking that inorder for it to fit on one page it needs to be 3 columns per row.
Please help !
Thanks in advance
Morris