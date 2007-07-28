Office & Productivity Software forum

General discussion

Microsoft Excel

by morrisshemtoub / July 28, 2007 7:30 AM PDT

Hi Guys! I need some help.

I have an excel spready sheet that has 34 columns ( going across ) and 1000 rows.

I would like to print each ROW seperatly on its own page.

The problem is that each row ( which has 34 columns ) does not fit on one page.

I am thinking that inorder for it to fit on one page it needs to be 3 columns per row.

Please help !

Thanks in advance

Morris

Just a thought.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 28, 2007 8:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Microsoft Excel

Is it wider than say a LEGAL sheet of paper? I've had a few documents that I used legal paper to save me from using the print to fit option.

Bob

That would be 1000 pages to be printed.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / July 28, 2007 7:00 PM PDT
In reply to: Microsoft Excel

Are you sure that's what you want to do? That's a large print job even for a business.

Is there more you can tell us about this spreadsheet without giving away any personal or business secrets? I find it difficult to visualize a spreadsheet where you want to print each row on a single sheet of paper, with 34 columns on it.. That means that each row is very deep indeed and full of information, which makes the spreadsheet an extremely large one.

Then you go on to say you want to limit the page to 3 columns to a page. Working that out gives over 11,000 printed pages. I just cannot imagine that, Happy

What more can you tell us to help us see this?

Mark

well mark ..
by morrisshemtoub / July 29, 2007 9:16 AM PDT

I have 34 columns right and about 1000 rows. I would like to print each row per one sheet. So I would like it to look like this

Clm 1 clm2 clm3 clm4

clm5 clm 6 clm 7 clm8

clm9 clm10 clm11 clm 12

... and so on this can fit on a regular sheet of paper.

but how can i do this. I know it cant be so hard. i just dont know how. Thanks in advance to anyone who can help me.

Morris

That Mail Merge idea is a good one
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / July 29, 2007 9:14 PM PDT
In reply to: well mark ..

but if you find you cannot do that for any reason and have to stick with Excel, then perhaps there is another way.

With your Excel spread sheet open, click the "Print Preview" button on the toolbar, (it looks like a small page with a microscope lens over it).

This will display the Print Preview page. At the top click the "Page break preview" button. This will bring you back to the edit area, but this time you should see dark blue dotted horizontal and vertical lines across the visible spreadsheet page, and the page will look smaller, to allow more pages to be displayed.

This display shows what each printed page would look like if you printed them now.

The thing is, you can "drag" these horizontal and vertical lines any way you want, and this will change the print area for each page. So that way, you can adjust the print area so that you have 3 or 4 columns, and 3 rows on a page.

However, you may have to do this for each page, and your spreadsheet sounds like it is going to need a lot of pages to print it all out.

Once you are done, you can remove those page break preview lines by clicking the "Print Preview" button again, then clicking the "Normal view" button.

I would test this on just one or two pages first, rather than printing out all the thousands of pages, otherwise you are going to run out of paper pretty quickly.

I hope that helps.

Mark

You've taught me something new...
by Khornight / July 30, 2007 1:07 AM PDT

But it's not going to work, because it still won't wrap the columns under each other, it will squish the 30-odd columns into one row.

If it's really nessecary to stick with excel, the only way I can think of doing it with ease, would be to split the sheet aross three sheets in a work book and have three lines of formula pulling through the data from each sheet:
=sheet1!A1
=sheet2!A1
=sheet3!A1
=sheet1!A2
=sheet2!A2
=sheet3!A2

And copy and paste across and then down.

Select the whole sheet and Make the rows big enough to take up a third of a page and viola!

You're right.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / July 30, 2007 2:32 AM PDT

I hadn't looked closely at morrisshemtoub's plan.

He wants 3 rows per page, with the 1st row having columns A, B, C, the 2nd row with D, E, F, and the 3rd G, H, I. And so on to the next pages

That's major reconstruction of the columns, and in fact I still can't picture what type of spreadsheet this would be. There are 1000 rows, so each row has columns A, B, C, D, E, etc etc.

I'm intrigued. For morrishemtoub, if the data in this spreadsheet isn't sensitive, and if the size of the spreadsheet isn't large, say, no bigger than 5 or 6 MB, I would like to see it. If you would agree to let me having a look, email me through my profile to let me have your email address. Don't post it here where spam robots can pick it up. Then I will reply with my own email address so you can send the spreadsheet to me. Assuming you have a fast internet connection that is.

Mark

i am sorry but i cant i have all my clients private info on
by morrisshemtoub / July 30, 2007 4:32 AM PDT
In reply to: You're right.

it. but you can email me or i can email you and we can talk on the phone. I do appreciate you taking the time out to respond. Are you open to talking with me on the phone for 10 min or so. I would appreciate it. i havent found anyone to have the answer yet.

morris

I appreciate the position.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / July 30, 2007 4:41 AM PDT

I can't talk on the phone, I'm in the UK, and in also I would need to see the spreadsheet to understand it.

Can you say what the column headers are called and what each row holds? Also, why do you need to print so many pages?

Mark

Sorry maybe I didn't explain meyself well...
by Khornight / July 30, 2007 7:01 PM PDT

But if you can't do the mail merge, my other way would work.

Highlight the first 3rd of the columns, copy + paste on Sheet1 of another workbook. the 2nd third on sheet2 and the last 3rd on sheet3, then insert another sheet in the work book and put the formula I put above in it (in cells a1 down to a6), highlihgt all the cells, copy it to the right how ever many columns you have, then copy down the sheet to the 3000th line.

You should now have your data in three row piles, if you stretch the cells so only three rows fit a page, you'll have a 1000 paes each with one row.

Why do you think ...
by Kees Bakker / July 30, 2007 7:15 PM PDT

the mailmerge shouldn't work for the original poster? I can't read anything like that in the discussion above.
Except that he says "i havent found anyone to have the answer yet." That's strange. Your mailmerge answer was excellent.

This seems to be a typical case of using Excel as a database, kind of a CRM system (the OP talks on 'clients private info'). Things like that tend to run out of control.

Kees

I don't know...
by Khornight / July 30, 2007 8:25 PM PDT
In reply to: Why do you think ...

I've got no idea why a mail merge wouldn't work, but it seems it's being repeatedly ignored... maybe he doesn't have word?!

Maybe he's afraid of trying a mail merge?

Yeah I would complain about people mis-using excel more, if I didn't do it myself soo much!

And miss-using it is a great way to learn about all it's functions! Happy

"i havent found anyone to have the answer yet. "
by Kees Bakker / July 30, 2007 7:16 PM PDT

What about Khornights answer below. His idea to use mail-merge in Word seems applicable and very doable. Just don't stick to Excel. That's really unsuitable in this case.

Did you try the mail-merge already? If not, why not?

Kees

So....
by Papa Echo / July 28, 2007 10:21 PM PDT
In reply to: Microsoft Excel

you want to print a row of an Excel worksheet which is 34 columns wide, and the width of your columns are such that three columns fit in a page. To print, select the row and go to File>Print. What is the problem ? Is it too many pages to print ? Try landscape mode. No ? Are you trying to print the row in one page only - i.e. after printing 3 columns or more, it continue with the next line on the same page ? Then try copying and pasting to a Word document with word warp on. That's still er...not viable !

I think you have missed out something important you have not shared. Why do you want to print each individual row on its own page ? What are you trying to achieve ? You may have thought that what you are trying to do is your solution to it, but there may be a simple answer.

that is exactly what i want to do .. but does it work using
by morrisshemtoub / July 29, 2007 9:19 AM PDT
In reply to: So....

WORD WRAP on MS WORD?

Re: printing.
by Kees Bakker / July 28, 2007 10:23 PM PDT
In reply to: Microsoft Excel

The easiest way: import in MS Access and make a report as you wish. Both having each record on it's own page and having 34 field spread over the page is elementary.
The difficult way: write a macro in Excel to transfer each row to a new worksheet and print that (in a loop for all rows).

Hope this helps.


Kees

thanks ! .. its makes sense BUT
by morrisshemtoub / July 29, 2007 9:10 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: printing.

i cant do it.. I am not computer saavy at all. do yoiu mind walking me thru it step by step. I can call you or you can call me if its too difficult to post on this forum.

thanks

morris

Sorry, no detailed help.
by Kees Bakker / July 29, 2007 4:57 PM PDT

Using MS Access for this purpose is a 2 day course. Learning to program it in VBA takes even longer.

Maybe hire a programmer to help you?

Kees

How about mail merge?
by Khornight / July 29, 2007 7:22 PM PDT

Shouldn't be too hard to do a mail merge from the sheet into word, spacing the rows out in the way you want.

Simply open a new word document, do the mail merge wizard, follow the steps... shouldn't be too complicated at all.

(NT) Great idea!
by Kees Bakker / July 29, 2007 8:39 PM PDT
In reply to: How about mail merge?
