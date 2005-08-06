Messages to Satans.....

Computer Help forum

by TONI H / August 6, 2005 8:46 AM PDT

As this is a PG-13 Forum, please use the profile to either edit your username on the account or unregister that name and register using a more appropriate username in order to have your posts remain.

I didn't use the whole name you've registered with and hope you recognize yourself......you didn't have an email this member option in your profile or I would have contacted you that way instead of doing this publicly.

We will be more than happy to help you with your computer problem.......

TONI

13 total posts
She posted the same here
by Glenda / August 6, 2005 8:49 AM PDT
RE:
by damasta55r / August 7, 2005 3:30 PM PDT

I've never seen the whole name, but i don't get how its offensive or w/e. Do believe its religious freedom and also freedom of speech or at least in the united states. Legally, he's entitled to do what he wants. There are crazy lawsuits all the time... The passengers on the air france flight are suing air france/its partners, toronto transportation, etc. for $75 million for psychological damage....

Roger

The username/freedom of speech...
by John.Wilkinson / August 7, 2005 4:03 PM PDT
In reply to: RE:

The first (''religious'') part of the username isn't why the posts were deleted...it was the rest of the username that was truly offensive. Without going into details, it violated the sexually oriented/suggestive and, to some degree, the vulgar/obscene/profane parts of the inapropriate language policy.
----------
Freedom of speech is an iffy topic, as there are many exceptions. For instance, you may not incite riots. If you yell ''fire'' or ''bomb'' (when there isn't one) in a crowded theater and someone gets injured, you can be held responsible. Another example is you cannot make accusations/allegations against someone unless such can be proven. Otherwise, the other individual can sue you for defamation of character. In this case, however, it's simple..the username violated the forum policies/terms of service, and thus the posts were removed.

John


P.S. As far as frivolous lawsuits, remember the lady who sued McDonalds because she spilled hot coffee on herself, arguing that there was no warning that the coffee may be hot? It's a good thing there are warnings on the cups now...I always thought that coffee was served at a cool 32F/0C. Wink

(NT) (NT) RE: too many moneygrabbers. lol...
by damasta55r / August 7, 2005 4:29 PM PDT
The forum sets the rules: You follow them if you want to par
by jcd / August 8, 2005 2:05 AM PDT

participate Your choice

This is not a democratic forum
by Ray Harinec / August 8, 2005 3:11 AM PDT
In reply to: RE:

It is owned by CNET, a private company which has the right to set the rules. Try calling your boss a degrogatory name to his face, and then go look for a new job.

I know of no Company that is a democracy. They all have standard policies and promolgate them.

Keep this Speakeasy crap in that forum.

Rules and Regs
by dustyaz / August 8, 2005 2:31 AM PDT

Each website has rules and regs they go by and stand for and have the right to refuse to accept what is deemed unacceptable. If you choose, in your way, to take on something that someone else thinks unacceptable, that of course is your right, however, others do not. Accept your choice and live with it and recognize that not everyone; often many in this particular choice, will you find a lot of acceptance. That said, peace unto you.

Huh??
by Glenda / August 8, 2005 3:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Rules and Regs

I wasn't disagreeing with the TOS! Just noticed the same post in both forums, which in itself is a no no:(

What's in a Name
by dustyaz / August 8, 2005 2:42 AM PDT

Toni, totally agree with you: a name defines who and what someone is, especially if it is stated so blattenly. The issue may be a computer problem but it looks like the person questioning is more interessted in other agendas.....there are many movements like that today, who shout too loud when others do not agree, taking their freedoms away, not the 'shouters'.
Everyone can be who they choose to, but do not have the right to impose it where it is not wanted. Rules and Regs are so stated to be acccepted or rejected as are that of the viewers: so we either accept, reject but in any case keep moving on. Thanks for standing your ground.

yah, its up to the website
by AKonny47 / August 8, 2005 2:46 AM PDT
In reply to: What's in a Name

they make the rules and can do anything they want to our messages. man, i bet i get my posts deleted. hehe

konny

Your posts will stand as long as
by TONI H / August 8, 2005 3:12 AM PDT

they don't offend others, advertise, spam, or flood the forum......or request or offer pirated copyrighted programs/files.

When you registered, there was an agreement that you accepted regarding the Terms of Service (TOS) here...we just expect the members to abide by what they agreed to ahead of time.

TONI

(NT) (NT) I think this thread needs to be locked. lol
by damasta55r / August 8, 2005 3:26 PM PDT
