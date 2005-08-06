Messages to Satans.....

The first (''religious'') part of the username isn't why the posts were deleted...it was the rest of the username that was truly offensive. Without going into details, it violated the sexually oriented/suggestive and, to some degree, the vulgar/obscene/profane parts of the inapropriate language policy.

Freedom of speech is an iffy topic, as there are many exceptions. For instance, you may not incite riots. If you yell ''fire'' or ''bomb'' (when there isn't one) in a crowded theater and someone gets injured, you can be held responsible. Another example is you cannot make accusations/allegations against someone unless such can be proven. Otherwise, the other individual can sue you for defamation of character. In this case, however, it's simple..the username violated the forum policies/terms of service, and thus the posts were removed.



P.S. As far as frivolous lawsuits, remember the lady who sued McDonalds because she spilled hot coffee on herself, arguing that there was no warning that the coffee may be hot? It's a good thing there are warnings on the cups now...I always thought that coffee was served at a cool 32F/0C.