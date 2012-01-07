Message Windows application error 0xc00000a5

I read you are not computer literate so let's see why you think you need Roboform. Maybe we can find something else?
Bob
I get this error message in windows 7 and no one seems to know how to correct it, any help would be appreciated. It specifically says it is a Windows application error so I contacted Microsoft and they say it is a software error. RoboForm says no, it is a Windows issue. Help
My apologies, when I stated I was not computer literate I meant that while I have facility with computers I am not a designer etc so if the response was to generate new language or play around with changing settings in the registry it would have to be step by step clear so I do not get lost. The issue is this one: I have used and installed RoboForm on all of my computers with success except for my newest laptop which has Windows 7 on it. All of my other machines have had xp. When I got my Windows 7 laptop, I used the data transfer function to bring information from my primary desktop which had xp over to my laptop. Once this occurred some programs did not operate properly. I found out that during the transfer, some doc files were compressed and did not decompress upon arrival so I fixed that problem. Then I realized that RoboForm had some issues with the passcards.
So you installed Roboform succesfully, it seems. Or not? You don't really tell. All you say you downloaded it. Let's see.
1. Make new Windows account. Run Roboform. OK?
2. Go back to your old account. Delete the Roboform files you transferred from the old PC. Run Roboform. OK?
3. Now copy that file you deleted again. Run Roboform. OK?
If the first 2 are OK, and the last isn't, that shows that something is wrong with the data file. Maybe it's compressed, maybe it's corrupted, maybe more files are needed than you copied. Why not start all over then with the empty file from step 2? Just reenter all data and you're ready to go.
But of course, the situation might be totally different. Then please tell what happens.
Kees
