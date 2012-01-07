Windows 7 forum

Question

Message Windows application error 0xc00000a5

by HausDoctor / January 7, 2012 10:39 AM PST

I get this error message in windows 7 and no one seems to know how to correct it, any help would be appreciated. It specifically says it is a Windows application error so I contacted Microsoft and they say it is a software error. RoboForm says no, it is a Windows issue. Help

4 total posts

All Answers

Answer
I think you are being bounced around.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 7, 2012 12:17 PM PST
Computer literacy
by HausDoctor / January 7, 2012 10:13 PM PST

My apologies, when I stated I was not computer literate I meant that while I have facility with computers I am not a designer etc so if the response was to generate new language or play around with changing settings in the registry it would have to be step by step clear so I do not get lost. The issue is this one: I have used and installed RoboForm on all of my computers with success except for my newest laptop which has Windows 7 on it. All of my other machines have had xp. When I got my Windows 7 laptop, I used the data transfer function to bring information from my primary desktop which had xp over to my laptop. Once this occurred some programs did not operate properly. I found out that during the transfer, some doc files were compressed and did not decompress upon arrival so I fixed that problem. Then I realized that RoboForm had some issues with the passcards.

Re: roboform error
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 7, 2012 10:33 PM PST
In reply to: Computer literacy

So you installed Roboform succesfully, it seems. Or not? You don't really tell. All you say you downloaded it. Let's see.

1. Make new Windows account. Run Roboform. OK?
2. Go back to your old account. Delete the Roboform files you transferred from the old PC. Run Roboform. OK?
3. Now copy that file you deleted again. Run Roboform. OK?

If the first 2 are OK, and the last isn't, that shows that something is wrong with the data file. Maybe it's compressed, maybe it's corrupted, maybe more files are needed than you copied. Why not start all over then with the empty file from step 2? Just reenter all data and you're ready to go.

But of course, the situation might be totally different. Then please tell what happens.

Kees

