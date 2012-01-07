Message Windows application error 0xc00000a5

My apologies, when I stated I was not computer literate I meant that while I have facility with computers I am not a designer etc so if the response was to generate new language or play around with changing settings in the registry it would have to be step by step clear so I do not get lost. The issue is this one: I have used and installed RoboForm on all of my computers with success except for my newest laptop which has Windows 7 on it. All of my other machines have had xp. When I got my Windows 7 laptop, I used the data transfer function to bring information from my primary desktop which had xp over to my laptop. Once this occurred some programs did not operate properly. I found out that during the transfer, some doc files were compressed and did not decompress upon arrival so I fixed that problem. Then I realized that RoboForm had some issues with the passcards.