Message HKTL ANTIWPA

The HKTL (Hack Tool) "virus" mentioned by House Call is finding "antiwpa" software (either the "antiwpa.dll" file or "wpa_kill.exe" file) on your computer which was placed there to avoid Windows Product Activation.. See the link below:
http://www.spotnblog.com/solution-how-to-remove-infection-hacktoolwin32wpakill/
Since it's against forum policies to discuss illegal activities and software, we won't be doing such here.
Hope this helps.
Grif
When I run a house call scan, I get the message, one virus found=HKTL ANTIWPA. Does any one have any idea what this might be?
Running XP Pro, I terrabyte HD, 2 Gigs Ram, Avg antivirus. P-4, 2.56 mhz. Thanks, Bill