by Howdy / September 15, 2007

What is the life expectancy of data on a memory stick?

Memory sticks
Depends
by Jackson Douglas / September 15, 2007
In reply to: Memory sticks

It should last for several years if never used... The main point is that there's a finite number of times that you can write to flash memory before it gives out. Currently that figure is around the 10,000 mark IIRC. So, odds are, you'll have replaced the thing long before reaching that figure. It shouldn't affect reading, so you could just copy everything off if you start getting write errors.

The long and short of it is, you're far more likely to have replaced the memory stick/card for one with more capacity long before you reach a point where your data is in danger on the old one.

And the other question:
by Kees Bakker / September 15, 2007
In reply to: Depends

what's the life expectancy of data, once written on a USB-stick. Is it suitable for long term storage (say, 10-20 years) or will it detoriate earlier?

Kees

Hard to say
by Jackson Douglas / September 15, 2007

The technology hasn't really been in widespread use for that long yet. I would think that it would last longer than burned CDs and DVDs, which might have an upper range of 10 years, but just how long is impossible to say. If I had to guess, I'd say the earliest models will likely fail very soon now, if they haven't already, but some of those you buy from the store today might well last 15-20 years, or more, if taken care of.

