Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

Memory Stick

by newg / October 29, 2006 9:13 AM PST

Please don't laugh to hard at my question. But how do I clear a dell 512mb stick? It just plugs into a USB port.
Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Memory Stick
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Memory Stick
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
If by clear you mean 'erase' just plug it in, use Explorer
by VAPCMD / October 29, 2006 9:38 AM PST
In reply to: Memory Stick

view the files on the USB drive and delete the no longer needed files.

VAPCMD

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Just like any any other...
by John.Wilkinson / October 29, 2006 9:49 AM PST
In reply to: Memory Stick

* Insert the flash drive.
* Open up My Computer.
* Double-click the flash drive icon.
* Select the files you want to delete.
* Either press the Delete key, right-click the files and select delete, or go File->Delete.
* When asked to confirm click Yes.

Hope this helps,
John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Beautiful!! Thanks for the information!
by newg / October 30, 2006 1:02 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
One more option
by wwittmeyer / October 31, 2006 2:41 PM PST
In reply to: Memory Stick

There's a small, free utility program for formatting memory sticks. I've used it on various ''non-HP'' memory cards/sticks, and it worked fine. Search for: HP USB Disk Storage Format Tool.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Thanks, I'll check that out also.
by newg / November 1, 2006 9:58 AM PST
In reply to: One more option
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.