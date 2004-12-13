Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

memory read wrongly ?

by existonz09 / December 13, 2004 6:34 PM PST

i dont remember the specs when i first bought my laptop and i dont really care about it that much. but then i went to a pc shop to upgrade my memory card to a higher one and when the shop assistant opened up the memory slot, there was only 1 slot and it had a labeled 256MB memory card DDR.

the weird thing is when i go and check under my DIRECTX DIAGNOSTIC TOOL, it shows 512MB under the memory section.
i didnt realise this until i came back home to check. and also i have already ordered a 512MB memory card to replace the 256MB memory card.


Is it that there is a hidden extra memory inside my laptop or is that the laptop is reading it wrongly or is it that the 256MB labeled memory card is actually a 512MB memory card ? i dont think they labelled it wrongly, seems very unlikely. someone pls help me clarify this situation. thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: memory read wrongly ?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: memory read wrongly ?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Re: memory read wrongly ?
by glb613 / December 13, 2004 6:56 PM PST
In reply to: memory read wrongly ?

Most notebooks have two memory slots. On a lot of models there is one you can access from the back of the computer the the other is hidden. It is usually located under the keyboard. You can get to it but, I wouldn't recommend you do that unless you know what you are doing. Go to your manufacturer's web site, find your model and look for a diagram.

By ordering a new 512 memory stick, you will increase by 256MB. That is what I did and it made a big difference.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: memory read incorrectly ?
by Yew / December 13, 2004 7:37 PM PST
In reply to: memory read wrongly ?

It's not an uncommon practice to have some base amount of memory actually soldered to the motherboard of a computer. Especially in laptops, where space is at a premium.

So chances are, you've got 256MB either soldered to the motherboard or on some hidden memory slot. Don't worry about it thought. 768MB of RAM is always better than 512MB.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.