memory read wrongly ?

Most notebooks have two memory slots. On a lot of models there is one you can access from the back of the computer the the other is hidden. It is usually located under the keyboard. You can get to it but, I wouldn't recommend you do that unless you know what you are doing. Go to your manufacturer's web site, find your model and look for a diagram.
By ordering a new 512 memory stick, you will increase by 256MB. That is what I did and it made a big difference.
i dont remember the specs when i first bought my laptop and i dont really care about it that much. but then i went to a pc shop to upgrade my memory card to a higher one and when the shop assistant opened up the memory slot, there was only 1 slot and it had a labeled 256MB memory card DDR.
the weird thing is when i go and check under my DIRECTX DIAGNOSTIC TOOL, it shows 512MB under the memory section.
i didnt realise this until i came back home to check. and also i have already ordered a 512MB memory card to replace the 256MB memory card.
Is it that there is a hidden extra memory inside my laptop or is that the laptop is reading it wrongly or is it that the 256MB labeled memory card is actually a 512MB memory card ? i dont think they labelled it wrongly, seems very unlikely. someone pls help me clarify this situation. thanks