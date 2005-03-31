Medium Format Photo Printer

Peripherals forum

by GlasairII / March 31, 2005 10:46 PM PST

I want to buy a medium format printer and cannot decide between the Epson 2200 and the HP DesignJet 30. I cannot find any reviews of the HP, particularly in comparison to the Epson.

Do any of you have experience with the HP and why did you pick it over the Epson? What are you Epson 2200 users finding, both good and bad?

Thanks

Why I chose HP.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 31, 2005 10:51 PM PST

Decades of use of their printers from a wide range of jobs. But for your posting, you gave so few details that no one can truly answer what printer would be right for you. Some are seeking photo quality 3 by 5 foot printing. And that is possible. However, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and some will quibble about color purity or the other will rail against the 20 buck printing cost.

Go figure.

Bob

Details
by GlasairII / March 31, 2005 11:49 PM PST
In reply to: Why I chose HP.

I'm looking for a printer that will print photos up to 13 x 19 as well as premium business graphics. I've owned a couple of Epsons that have been a pain in the !@#$ due to clogging print nozzles, smearing on the page, and constant head cleaning that uses up precious ink.

However, the Epson 2200 is the printer of choice for photographers (at least - those who need nothing larger than 13 x whatever). I've had people tell me that their Epson 2200's are very difficult to use, and others who say that they are a delight.

There is just not a lot of review info. available on the HP. So, I was looking for some advice, from a practical point of view.

With that information...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 31, 2005 11:57 PM PST
In reply to: Details

No printer I know may make you happy. If you've been around the printing business (lithos and more) then you know that ink does cost a little and the clogs and cleanups are a fact of life.

As of today, I've yet to find a printer that would make you happy.

In closing, with the requirement of " print photos up to 13 x 19 as well as premium business graphics. ", my bet is that only a collection of printers will deliver. I'd suggest a DYE-SUB printer along with a fairly better than entry level color laser.

Bob

