Medium Format Photo Printer

Decades of use of their printers from a wide range of jobs. But for your posting, you gave so few details that no one can truly answer what printer would be right for you. Some are seeking photo quality 3 by 5 foot printing. And that is possible. However, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and some will quibble about color purity or the other will rail against the 20 buck printing cost.
Go figure.
Bob
I want to buy a medium format printer and cannot decide between the Epson 2200 and the HP DesignJet 30. I cannot find any reviews of the HP, particularly in comparison to the Epson.
Do any of you have experience with the HP and why did you pick it over the Epson? What are you Epson 2200 users finding, both good and bad?
Thanks