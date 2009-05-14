Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Medical treatment: science or religion

by Willy / May 14, 2009 10:44 PM PDT

"Readers were also interested in this AP story about a medical treatment case in Minnesota. District Judge John Rodenberg will decide today if a family can refuse chemotherapy treatment for their 13-year-old boy. Three doctors said Daniel Hauser had a 90 percent chance of surviving Hodgkin's lymphoma with the chemo; his parents want to use nutritional supplements and alternative treatments favored by a local religious group to treat the disease. Without chemo, the doctors claim Daniel's chance of survival is only 5 percent. How do you think the judge should rule?"
\\\\\\\\\\\\

I think this is very hard to decide, though if you're one side or the other, it wouldn't be. I would want to give the child every chance of survival, but heavenly intervention isn't always given by the Oh'Mighty on a demand basis. -----Willy Happy

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Medical treatment: science or religion
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Medical treatment: science or religion
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
When acting to preserve life, there is no issue.
by Desperado JC / May 15, 2009 5:44 AM PDT

Choose the course which offers the best chance of saving the life. I don't know of any special religious support for nutritional supplements.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
2 Chronicles chapter 16
by James Denison / May 15, 2009 6:35 AM PDT
And Asa in the thirty and ninth year of his reign was diseased in his feet, until his disease was exceeding great: yet in his disease he sought not to the LORD, but to the physicians. 13 And Asa slept with his fathers, and died in the one and fortieth year of his reign.
==========================
one verse used by those who refuse medical help.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
here's another.
by James Denison / May 15, 2009 6:39 AM PDT

Jeremiah 46:11 - Go up into Gilead, and take balm, O virgin, the daughter of Egypt: in vain shalt thou use many medicines; for thou shalt not be cured.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Are we to construe from this that you don't believe that
by Ziks511 / May 15, 2009 5:15 PM PDT
In reply to: here's another.

modern medicine has made any progress since the Chronicals of the Kings of Israel, which runs from about 900 to 600 BCE.

I had a friend who did as you suggest, though without the prayer. It cost him tens of thousands of dollars, and he died within the year of curable colo-rectal cancer.

Rob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
In this case...
by J. Vega / May 15, 2009 7:36 AM PDT

In this case, the kid filed an affidavit saying that he is a medicine man and church elder in the Nemenhah, an American Indian religious organization. This seems to be the basis for his objection.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A 13 year old boy is simply not capable of making a decision
by Desperado JC / May 15, 2009 9:58 AM PDT
In reply to: In this case...

like this. He is not yet able to predict the consequences of his decisions. That's why kids need adults to make important decisions for them, and that is why they are protected from the consequences of their decisions. For example, we all know why they cannot legally consent to enter into a sexual relationship.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Our children are only on loan.
by Angeline Booher / May 15, 2009 6:05 AM PDT

We are charged with totally caring for them until they reach the age when they are considered "legal", now 18 for the sake of making contracts. After that, it is optional as to providing/helping with funds for college, health insurance coverage, and incidental niceties as can be affordable.

As with other things we "take out on loan" we act as good stewards so they will leave our care at the proper time in the best shape possible.

The child is not legally capable of making the decision for himself unless his minority is removed by a court.

Barring that, I say that he undergo chemotherapy. That does not mean that prayer cannot go along with it, nor some alternative ones like nutrition be included.

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.