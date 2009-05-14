Medical treatment: science or religion

"Readers were also interested in this AP story about a medical treatment case in Minnesota. District Judge John Rodenberg will decide today if a family can refuse chemotherapy treatment for their 13-year-old boy. Three doctors said Daniel Hauser had a 90 percent chance of surviving Hodgkin's lymphoma with the chemo; his parents want to use nutritional supplements and alternative treatments favored by a local religious group to treat the disease. Without chemo, the doctors claim Daniel's chance of survival is only 5 percent. How do you think the judge should rule?"
I think this is very hard to decide, though if you're one side or the other, it wouldn't be. I would want to give the child every chance of survival, but heavenly intervention isn't always given by the Oh'Mighty on a demand basis. -----Willy
