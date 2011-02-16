but you can 'Export' Playlists in previous versions of WMP. Microsoft shows how here;
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/268260
I would say WMP 10 has a similar option.
Exporting means saving it as a file. There may be different file formats, eg .csv, (comma separated values) or .html, (web page style), or others, but once you do that, you can then choose whether to change the format around, say in Excel, or to just print.
Hope that helps.
Mark
Is there a way to print my song list from the media library "All Music" list? I have over 1500 song titles and do not relish the thought of typing them all out.