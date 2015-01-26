Media Center 2005 LIVE TV "missing files" & won't run

You're also battling XP's shutdown along with some loss of Internet TV functions in WMC.
https://support.microsoft.com/kb/925766/en-us has a download for that one.
Bob
Very similar to a previous thread re: WMC not working after a SP3 Update with an 11/30/08 post by "slap22happy" and his suggested fix working: I have also noticed that the only WMC 2005 update I see on the net that I don't seem to have is KB925766. I'm no expert by a longshot and think I can follow his directions, but...
What about KB925766? Is it available somewhere? Is it related to my problem? I'm also getting the "Windows Messenger not working" error message but live TV worked for quite a while when that 1st showed up...
Thanks in advance: this is my 1st attempt to fix something XP-related by myself.
The link worked when I created the post so my advice is to move back to when it worked. That is, all Windows users know they have to backup an image of the working system along with install media. As XP's days are over the downloads are vanishing more and more.
As to WMC TV, that system was shut down years ago. Some report it worked but along with XP's end, so do these fail today.
In other words, find replacements for what's gone or failed.
Bob
