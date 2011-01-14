Computer Help forum

Media card reader doesn't read

by bobki100 / January 14, 2011 2:11 AM PST

My media card reader has quit reading.I have a Gateway DX 4831-01e,1tb HD,Intel 13 processor and 6Gb memory.I contacted Gateway via chat,went through all the fixes and nothing.I was told if all else fails to restore to factory defaults.I really hate to do this as I have never attempted this before.Any help really
appreciated as I am just 1 step from a computer newbie.
One other item the reader will not read ANY cards including
SD,xd.

9 total posts
Need a bit more info
by flrhcarr / January 14, 2011 7:10 AM PST

Especially, what fixes you went through.
>>>Before you restore factory defaults<<<
Copy every file you made (of yours) to an external drive (that is one not on the machine). Factory resets are notorious for erasing everything & installing fresh, yes even though they say they won't.
Also, make sure you have a repair code from Gateway before reformatting, in the event something is broken. You want them to have told you to do so, while under warranty. I've heard stories of Dell being that anal about it. So cover yourself.

Could you ever read & write xd cards? How old is your machine? Are you trying to read sdhc cards in a sd reader? Older sd readers will not read sdhc cards, even if they have read them once or twice before. HP is good for that too.
To me, it sounds like you either have a driver that got over written or removed, or you have a physical reader problem. Have you opened your case? Honestly? The USB connection may have come loose. Things are so tight in factory made units, it is scary. I've seen wires twisted around connections, where you could lift the tower & they would pull against the connection of other wires.

Get back to us here with what you've done. It may only be a bad file, which you can download & click to install, instead of resetting, because if it's broke, resetting won't help it at all.

Card Reader
by bobki100 / January 18, 2011 4:17 AM PST
In reply to: Need a bit more info

I opened the case and to tell the truth.did not know what to look for.The card reader is just above DVD drive.There is a bundle of 2 white,1 red,1 blue and 1 yellow.In addition 3 thicker black cables and 1 thick white cable,All seemed to be firmly in place on the motherboard,but could not see into the card reader.I than Down loaded Driver Detective and Hardware Helper,ran the scans and both said basically the same thing,I need new drivers for card reader.Would I have to Uninstall the the generic drivers and then install the recommended Realtek divers?
One other thing I noticed was in Device manager there was xd ,micro sd,ms pro,cf(whatever that is)but NO sd/mmc listed.

Why bother fixing it?
by volvogirl / January 14, 2011 11:48 AM PST

You can just buy a usb card reader for probably under $10. And stop spending time and worry over it. I had to buy one because my computer wouldn't read the newer higher capacity cards. Wasn't expensive.

card reader
by bobki100 / January 18, 2011 12:43 AM PST
In reply to: Why bother fixing it?

I have a separate card reader,in addition to the computer card reader.It won't reader either.

Re card reader not reading.....
by Papa Echo / January 14, 2011 12:26 PM PST

Please provide more information on how it is not reading.... e.g. what gappened when you inserted the card ? Has it worked before with the same card ? If you have a drivers disc, try reinstalling the drivers instead of a full reinstallation....

card reader
by bobki100 / January 18, 2011 1:13 AM PST

Yes I could read All CARDS .My computer is 9 months old.All my sd cards are sdhc and they read fine before the problem.I wll open the case and I will also uninstall and reinstall the driver.
I never heard of a repair code.I'll contact Gateway before restoring the computer.

If you have accessed the BIOS setup ...
by Edward ODaniel / January 18, 2011 7:58 AM PST

lately go back into it and see if you accidently disabled the media reader - some BIOS allow for this while others do not.

You have had the case open and attached to the media reader should be either just a 4 wire connector for USB which will lead back to the motherboard and a USB connection on the board. Are both ends securely attached? Check by unplugging then re-plugging both ends.

Do your other USB peripherals work?

Gateway admits it is a hardware problem
by bobki100 / January 18, 2011 11:47 PM PST

.....and has agreed to repair the unit at their expense.I want to thank all who offered advice and taken time to respond to my postings.

