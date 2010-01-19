PC Hardware forum

General discussion

Me mootherboads fooked

by deathwings / January 19, 2010 4:50 AM PST

Hi all, ive just joined this site here to see if i can get sum help. I think i have fried my motherboard, there is no power getting to my PC. I was tying to install my geforce graphics into my IMEDIA x2416 and i got fustrated and pulled a wire out from something which i assumed might be the integrated graphics card (it was a silver box which is not the hard dive, maybe it was the memory im not sure). I tried to turn off the computer but the fans and stuff started going faster and then the computer went off.

Now it wont turn on. Im asssuming too much power has went to the other components and has short circuited the motherboard. Would i be right in assuming this? Will i have to buy a new motherboard or can i get it fixed?? I think IMEDIAs have a denver 11 motherboard.

Please help and advise, thanks.
P.S Im computer illiterate as you can tell so now jargon plz. Happy

What I would do: ...
by Kees Bakker / January 19, 2010 5:19 AM PST
find the nearest computer repair shop and let them have a look. Much better than trying to diagnose this from a distance.

Kees

Will it cost much for them to hav a look at it?
by deathwings / January 19, 2010 6:02 PM PST
Is that goina be dear u think?

It IS dear
by deathwings / January 19, 2010 8:04 PM PST

Guy quoted me

wear and tear
by goldilocks20 / January 20, 2010 2:22 AM PST
If it is that expensive, why not research on a new rig instead? Wear and tear also plays a part and if the purchase is only just recently, there should always be a warranty to fall back on.

PROBLEM SOLVED!!
by deathwings / January 20, 2010 5:23 PM PST
I got this problem sorted so just want to let you know what happened in case it happeneds to any of you and your PC goes dead.

While i was investigating and talking to some tech guys they told me i should do 3 things before i take it into the store (because thats what they do first when they get it)
1. Change the fuse in the plug
2. Plug it into a different socket
3. Take the cables out and hold in the power button for 10-15secs (this flushes out any static)

Turns out i hadnt fried my motherboard at all as i suspected but after doing step one i realised i add just blown the fuse. Problem solved. Maybe you wanna pass this advice onto any noobies with the same problem.

