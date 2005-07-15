Me and Sympatico

I have hp pavilion home pc 2 year old, very clean, almost fast with all kind of protection. Since few months ago I got problem with my home page. After I check my email and I sign out of Hotmail account. Insted of going back to same home page my computer take me to "Welcome to Sympatico / MSN. Microsoft Internet Explorer". That action make my sign up shows as not than properly and ask me to try again. It make my computer slow and removes other address I have on my address bar. This computer is Window XP with all kind of #1 updated protection on it. When I go to Tools- Internet Options.. My Address is still "http://www.msn.com". Can you help me out with this problem? By the way I allready clean up and put all kind of stop for Sympatico and nothing works.
Thank you
Kathy M
