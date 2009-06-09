Here's the article which includes workarounds, etc.
https://kc.mcafee.com/corporate/index?page=content&id=KB65943
Note that users of the 8.7i corporate version of McAfee should update to the most recent DAT file which resolves the problem. The problem only affects users of the 8.7i version.
Virus update leaves PCs unbootable
By John Leyden
9th June 2009
A recent McAfee service pack led to systems being rendered unbootable, according to posts on the security giant's support forums.
The mandatory service pack for McAfee's corporate Virus scanning product, VSE 8.7, was designed to address minor security bugs but instead tagged windows system files as malware. The software update was issued on 27 May and pulled on 2 June, after problems occurred. Users were advised to keep the patch if they'd already installed it in a low-key announcement on McAfee's knowledge base.
Posts on McAfee's support forum paint a different picture of PCs and server left unbootable after the update had automatically deleted Windows systems files wrongly identified as potentially malign. Our source among the McAfee user community, who asked not to be named, described the incident as a "massive fail" by McAfee and reports that sysadmins are angry that a long awaited patch turned out to do more harm than good.
More: http://www.theregister.co.uk/2009/06/09/mcafee_update_snafu/