MCAFEE ANTIVIRUS PLUS 2010 - 3 USER / FAR

If you missed the last McAfee deal and don't mind rebates. Just follow rebate instructions to the T.
McAfee AntiVirus Plus software, now available with revolutionary Active Protection technology, offers essential PC security with accelerated performance and helps keeps you safe online from viruses, spyware and hackers.
Limit 1 per Household.
(when purchased between 02/19/2010 and 02/25/2010)
http://www.frys.com/product/5999514
$25.00 Mail in Rebate valid from 2010-02-17 to 2010-02-25
http://images.frys.com/art/rebates_pdf/5999514_021710.pdf
$30.00 Competitive Upgrade Rebate valid from 2010-02-07 to 2010-03-31
http://images.frys.com/art/rebates_pdf/5999514_033110.pdf
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.