Maxtor OneTouch II - Data Recovery Help

Greetings. I was hoping someone could assist me. I have a Maxtor OneTouch II Drive I have used for the past year. For some reason when I've tried to access it (via my computer and multiple other computers) I cannot find my files. I never manually deleted them, so I'm confused as to where they went.



When I plug in the usb to a computer, the drive IS recognized. But it dopes NOT show any of the files. When I click on "properties" it lists a capacity of only 87 GB instead of the full 300+ GB. This harddrive is my primary backup and the contents are desperately needed for my business.



I've spoken with Maxtor and recieved little help.



When I use the Windows Disk Management function it tells me that there are 87 GB available and 192 GB "Unallocated". I've seen through a generic recovery program that there are files there (although I can only see extentions and not any actual file names). So it appears that the 192 GB are the files I am looking for.



My question then is: How do I access/recover these files that are showing up as "Unallocated"?



Any ideas, data status theories, or places to outsource the recovery to?



Thanks,

Matt