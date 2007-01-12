Peripherals forum

General discussion

Maxtor OneTouch II - Data Recovery Help

by kingcal01003 / January 12, 2007 8:18 AM PST

Greetings. I was hoping someone could assist me. I have a Maxtor OneTouch II Drive I have used for the past year. For some reason when I've tried to access it (via my computer and multiple other computers) I cannot find my files. I never manually deleted them, so I'm confused as to where they went.

When I plug in the usb to a computer, the drive IS recognized. But it dopes NOT show any of the files. When I click on "properties" it lists a capacity of only 87 GB instead of the full 300+ GB. This harddrive is my primary backup and the contents are desperately needed for my business.

I've spoken with Maxtor and recieved little help.

When I use the Windows Disk Management function it tells me that there are 87 GB available and 192 GB "Unallocated". I've seen through a generic recovery program that there are files there (although I can only see extentions and not any actual file names). So it appears that the 192 GB are the files I am looking for.

My question then is: How do I access/recover these files that are showing up as "Unallocated"?

Any ideas, data status theories, or places to outsource the recovery to?

Thanks,
Matt

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Maxtor OneTouch II - Data Recovery Help
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Maxtor OneTouch II - Data Recovery Help
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
That can happen on a XP machine.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 12, 2007 8:38 AM PST

And should clear up as soon as SP2 is intalled. Sorry but these minute details matter.

Hope it's this usual.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
...
by kingcal01003 / January 12, 2007 9:00 AM PST

SP2 is installed on the computer the OneTouch is plugged into.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Then it's possible it became corrupt.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 12, 2007 9:57 AM PST
In reply to: ...

There are companies that specialize in this but was it formatted in FAT32? That's not resistant to damage.

Try this. ZAR or Zero Assumption Recovery. If it works then it's a simple question of "are my files worth it?"

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Get Data Back
by Bobby9093 / January 17, 2007 6:15 AM PST

I know what your talking about, i have had my external hard drive die on me twice, but both times i have been saved by Runtime Get Data Back (click <a href="http://www.runtime.org/faq_gdb.htm" target="_blank"> here </a> for there FAQ)as long as you haven't put anything new on the drive it should find the lost files fine, it even works if you have formatted the hard drive. you can download the trial version from there <a href="http://www.runtime.org/index.html" target="_blank"> site </a> , however you cannot save the files the trial version finds, as far as I know you can view them. there are two different versions, for FAT and NTFS. you obviously want the one for your hard drives file system.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Peripherals forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.