Maxthon Cloud Browser : Private?

That title has been spammed in what appears to be some desparation to get the word out.
In no uncertain words, it is not worth going near given the prior spam blasts.
Also, Woz clears up some cloud issues.
http://news.cnet.com/8301-17852_3-57486930-71/woz-the-cloud-is-a-nightmare/
My advice is stay away.
My concern: Maxthon Cloud Browser, the latest rendition of Maxthon: privacy. <<www.maxthon.com>>.
As often as not, when an item is "cloud", it often means that the OEM is recording some aspect of the item. Question: Is Maxthon Cloud Browser completely private, or is it subjected to being taped like Google Chrome Browser? No, I am not concerned with economic reasons why a well engineered application is offered which records user preferences. My only concern remains: Is Maxthon Cloud totally private if it is correctly configured? Or: does the OEM record its actions?
Please advise.