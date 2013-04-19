Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

Question

Maxthon Cloud Browser : Private?

by robb7thurston / April 19, 2013 9:54 AM PDT

My concern: Maxthon Cloud Browser, the latest rendition of Maxthon: privacy. <<www.maxthon.com>>.
As often as not, when an item is "cloud", it often means that the OEM is recording some aspect of the item. Question: Is Maxthon Cloud Browser completely private, or is it subjected to being taped like Google Chrome Browser? No, I am not concerned with economic reasons why a well engineered application is offered which records user preferences. My only concern remains: Is Maxthon Cloud totally private if it is correctly configured? Or: does the OEM record its actions?
Please advise.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Maxthon Cloud Browser : Private?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Maxthon Cloud Browser : Private?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Sadly it's been discussed a little and spammed too much.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 19, 2013 10:36 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
avoid Maxthon Cloud.
by robb7thurston / April 19, 2013 12:32 PM PDT

I am obliged for the short and precise advice:stay away." I interpret this to mean not to use the Maxthon Cloud browser, and I take responsibility for saying this. Your advice is clear.
It also confirms my horse sense that cloud is EVIL to small persons, as presented by Woz.
Very warmest regards for your advisory to avoid Maxthon Cloud.
A sincere friend!
R.7 Thurston

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.