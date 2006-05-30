Computer Help forum

Master/Slave Switching

by lear11 / May 30, 2006 7:31 AM PDT

I have two identical 74 gig SATA hard drives, C: is my Primary Master with XP Pro & D: is my Primary Slave for Data only (no OS).
They are both in removable drawers & they both operate perfectly.
However when I shutdown & swap my C: drive for a different 40 gig SATA drive with XP Home on it, then, on reboot, my ?Data? drive becomes my Master.
The new drive appears in the BIOS & I can go in there & switch them around so that I can boot from my ?Home? drive & then everything works perfectly. This also happens when I shutdown & swap back to my 74 gig ?Pro? drive, my ?Data? drive becomes Master again.
This never occurred when I was using PATA drives.
I use a 3.2 GHz chip, 2 gigabytes of RAM & the Intel D87PBZ motherboard with their latest BIOS.
Is there any other solution to my having to go into my BIOS and changing things manually every time?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
TNX in advance

(NT) (NT) What if you switched D to the Secondary channel ?
by VAPCMD / May 30, 2006 11:07 AM PDT
Secondary is not accessible to SATA.
by lear11 / May 31, 2006 4:41 PM PDT

The secondary channels are used by my CD & DVD burners only.

Just a thought
by Gakada / May 31, 2006 6:19 PM PDT
1. Try to interchange the connection ... (C:to D: and D: to C:)

OR

2. Remove Both HD if you want to replace one of them.. and boot up the pc... then turn off and install the second HD.

OR

3. Try using without the Removable tray/drawer

Your problem might related to the ''removable'' tray/drawer you are using....

