Master/Slave Switching

Can you help?
I have two identical 74 gig SATA hard drives, C: is my Primary Master with XP Pro & D: is my Primary Slave for Data only (no OS).
They are both in removable drawers & they both operate perfectly.
However when I shutdown & swap my C: drive for a different 40 gig SATA drive with XP Home on it, then, on reboot, my ?Data? drive becomes my Master.
The new drive appears in the BIOS & I can go in there & switch them around so that I can boot from my ?Home? drive & then everything works perfectly. This also happens when I shutdown & swap back to my 74 gig ?Pro? drive, my ?Data? drive becomes Master again.
This never occurred when I was using PATA drives.
I use a 3.2 GHz chip, 2 gigabytes of RAM & the Intel D87PBZ motherboard with their latest BIOS.
Is there any other solution to my having to go into my BIOS and changing things manually every time?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
TNX in advance
