Master/slave HDDs

aspects of a WD drive?? It IS different, UNLESS you set the jumpers to Cable Select [CSEL]/[CS].



Normal master slave jumpering is confusing BECAUSE it is different if the drive is to be the only drive on the ribbon cable or if there will be another drive on that same cable. For the WD drive with no other drive on the cable [IDE port] there is no jumper, HOWEVER, they put the jumper sideways across pins to store the jumper for when you might want to use it. There is a place to jumper for the case where there is to be another drive on the same cable [matters not whether hard drive or ATAPI drive as the other drive].



Use cable select so you don't get into the stupid situation when you want to disconnect the second drive momentarily, and suddenly the master is no longer seen..



For Cable Select the Drive connected to the end connector is the Master [you have no choice], and the drive connected to the middle connector will be the Slave [again, no choice].