Master/slave HDDs

Where is your O/S? That is going to be the boot disk no matter what. The best thing is that if it is on the the 80Gb, leave it there and you'll only have this to worry about if the O/S crashes.
It doesn't matter which plug on the cable is used, what does matter is the jumper setting for Master/Slave/Cable Select. Set the drive with the O/S on it to Master and the other to Slave and you'll be alright.
The same applies to the combo drives, keep them on the samae cable with one as master and the other as slave.
I have two western digital drives. An 80 and a 200 gig. Both have xp pro sp2 installed.I've been messing around in my case with cables and jumper settings trying get the 200 gig to boot, but no matter what I do, it always boots to the 80. I also have two lg combo drives. I have both HDDs connected to the primary ide connector and the combos to the secondary connector. I'm assuming this is right. Do I put the end connector of the ribbon cable to the master 200 gig and the middle connector (on the ribbon cable) to the slave 80gig? Do I have to set my combo drives in a master/slave configuration? I use one of my combos to hold game CDs and the other is used to burn CDs and DVDs.