by klem / December 28, 2005 6:26 PM PST

I have two western digital drives. An 80 and a 200 gig. Both have xp pro sp2 installed.I've been messing around in my case with cables and jumper settings trying get the 200 gig to boot, but no matter what I do, it always boots to the 80. I also have two lg combo drives. I have both HDDs connected to the primary ide connector and the combos to the secondary connector. I'm assuming this is right. Do I put the end connector of the ribbon cable to the master 200 gig and the middle connector (on the ribbon cable) to the slave 80gig? Do I have to set my combo drives in a master/slave configuration? I use one of my combos to hold game CDs and the other is used to burn CDs and DVDs.

by Themisive / December 28, 2005 9:07 PM PST
In reply to: Master/slave HDDs

Where is your O/S? That is going to be the boot disk no matter what. The best thing is that if it is on the the 80Gb, leave it there and you'll only have this to worry about if the O/S crashes.

It doesn't matter which plug on the cable is used, what does matter is the jumper setting for Master/Slave/Cable Select. Set the drive with the O/S on it to Master and the other to Slave and you'll be alright.

The same applies to the combo drives, keep them on the samae cable with one as master and the other as slave.

Ribbon cable
by jdorisco / December 29, 2005 2:55 AM PST
In reply to: Master/slave HDDs

"Do I put the end connector of the ribbon cable to the master 200 gig and the middle connector (on the ribbon cable) to the slave 80gig?" Yes - but of course the jumpers must be set correctly.

Are you aware of the jumpering
by Ray Harinec / December 29, 2005 4:41 AM PST
In reply to: Master/slave HDDs

aspects of a WD drive?? It IS different, UNLESS you set the jumpers to Cable Select [CSEL]/[CS].

Normal master slave jumpering is confusing BECAUSE it is different if the drive is to be the only drive on the ribbon cable or if there will be another drive on that same cable. For the WD drive with no other drive on the cable [IDE port] there is no jumper, HOWEVER, they put the jumper sideways across pins to store the jumper for when you might want to use it. There is a place to jumper for the case where there is to be another drive on the same cable [matters not whether hard drive or ATAPI drive as the other drive].

Use cable select so you don't get into the stupid situation when you want to disconnect the second drive momentarily, and suddenly the master is no longer seen..

For Cable Select the Drive connected to the end connector is the Master [you have no choice], and the drive connected to the middle connector will be the Slave [again, no choice].

cable select
by EaC430 / December 30, 2005 1:37 AM PST
In reply to: Master/slave HDDs

The motherboard usually chooses which hard drive to boot and each is different. I ran into a similar problem and the solution was to set both drives to cable select. Using cable select, the system will boot from the hard drive that is plugged into the master connecter on your IDE cable. Try plugging the 200 into master and the 80 into slave.

Evan

reply
by AInTeL / December 30, 2005 1:45 AM PST
In reply to: Master/slave HDDs

Set the 200GB on MASTER and the 80GB on SLAVE. The way the cable connects doesn't matter, just leave both harddrives in primary IDE.

Another option is going into bios, and disabling one of the drives. In that event windows will boot from the other one and you will STILL SEE BOTH IN WINDOWS. If you disabled the wrong one, restart, go back into bios, and disable the other.

If you decide to do that, go to your hardware detection in bios, and you should have four slots. Leave everything on AUTO and one of the harddrives on NONE.

Let us know how it works.

-aintel

But note that the jumpering
by Ray Harinec / December 30, 2005 2:34 AM PST
In reply to: reply

of WD drives in Master / Slave configuration is confusing to many. Using Cable Selevct jumpering is far superior for using WD drives.

