margin made in word2003 get change in word2007

And well known why. As you change Word as well as PCs, Word will reformat your document as it gets "hints" from the printer as to how it will show on that printer's printed page.
No mystery at all here.
What to do? If you must -> TYPESET <- then you must stop using Word. You need to move to typesetting apps.
It's that simple.
Bob
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.