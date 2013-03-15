Office & Productivity Software forum

Question

margin made in word2003 get change in word2007

by bhanita / March 15, 2013 8:30 PM PDT
i m using ms word 2003 in my win7 pc.
I made a word file in which i set margins as 0.3 cm to left, right, top and bottom.
And then this file when i am opening at my frnd's home in word 2007, that margins itself get change to 0.12 cm.
that same file again i m opening in my pc in word 2003 it sees to 0.3 and same file i m opening in word 2007 it goes to 0.12
pls help me what i should i do now.. i m very helpless.
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: margin made in word2003 get change in word2007
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: margin made in word2003 get change in word2007
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
TRUE!!!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 16, 2013 9:37 AM PDT

And well known why. As you change Word as well as PCs, Word will reformat your document as it gets "hints" from the printer as to how it will show on that printer's printed page.

No mystery at all here.

What to do? If you must -> TYPESET <- then you must stop using Word. You need to move to typesetting apps.

It's that simple.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
hhhmm
by bhanita / March 22, 2013 3:04 PM PDT
In reply to: TRUE!!!

sorry i have to use only in ms word 2003
but why that's happening.... i dont understood

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sorry
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 23, 2013 2:55 AM PDT
In reply to: hhhmm

But I explained why. Now it appears you need more about why.

But think about it. Understanding why will not change the results. So you can ask why over and over and we can discuss how Word works or you can start looking at typesetting software.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Re: margin changed
by Kees_B Forum moderator / March 23, 2013 9:46 PM PDT

Wy not change it back?

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Office & Productivity Software forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.