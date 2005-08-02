Desktops forum

General discussion

Manufacture warranty question for Emachine t6522

by clayter84 / August 2, 2005 6:43 AM PDT

I just bought the emachine t6522, and i love it by the way. i want to put in a video card but there is a sticker thing on the back and i would like to know if i brake that sticker does it void the manufacture warranty? If you dont brake the sticker you cant get inside the thing.

And does anyone have any suggestions on some good budget pci express cards. I?m looking to spend about $150. And also where I can find some good reviews for the cards are

Thanx,
Clay

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Manufacture warranty question for Emachine t6522
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Manufacture warranty question for Emachine t6522
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) install it, 6600GT, google :)
by AKonny47 / August 2, 2005 6:50 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
?
by clayter84 / August 2, 2005 8:36 AM PDT

so i guess that means that it wont void the warranty???

and my power supply is 300w will it run that card?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
i believe it WILL void the warranty
by AKonny47 / August 2, 2005 8:40 AM PDT
In reply to: ?

when i got my gateway, i few weeks later i saw a still in the back near the bottom by the door's edge. i didnt even read it or anything, just peeled away. after i peeled it off, it read void warranty and i was like o crap! i chatted with a gateway tech support and i asked him if my warranty was still good. he asked if i had to open it and i said that the back fan wasn't spinning because cables were blocking it, which it was true, and he said that it was fine and my warranty is still good.

i would first ask emachine to see if it voids your warranty. as for the 6600gt, yes, that power supply should be fine.

konny

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Desktops forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.