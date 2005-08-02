Manufacture warranty question for Emachine t6522

I just bought the emachine t6522, and i love it by the way. i want to put in a video card but there is a sticker thing on the back and i would like to know if i brake that sticker does it void the manufacture warranty? If you dont brake the sticker you cant get inside the thing.
And does anyone have any suggestions on some good budget pci express cards. I?m looking to spend about $150. And also where I can find some good reviews for the cards are
Thanx,
Clay
