Managing more than one iPod play list

Is it possible to have separate playlists for two different iPods on the same computer? I have an older Nano and expect to get a new Nano with more memory. Is it possible to manage two different players with iTunes?
And it's no problem! I autosync all of them, but you don't have to. It's easier for me - 5000 songs, 100+ videos, 30 podcasts. I have 20 playlists. One player (30GB video) gets all the audio. The Nano gets certain playlists and a few podcasts. The Touch gets mostly video, one favorite playlist, and a few podcasts. 2 Shuffles get different workout playlists - one for the gym and one for walking outdoors. The Mini doesn't get sycned that often - I forgot what's on it.
