Rant

Malware included with CNet software downloads

by gdgroves / August 6, 2013 11:25 AM PDT

I don't know who to contact on this but it is regarding CNet software downloads. At least two downloads of popular software had malware piggybacked on it. Also included is toolbars. There was a fake Internet Explorer 10 update that kept popping up in one instance. I can imagine what would have happened if I had installed it. There are many complaints on Rip-off Reports about the same thing happening to other people. You may lose a lot of people contacting CNet for information. Please look into this and/or refer this to people responsible for software downloads.

4 total posts
There fags
by remesama / August 8, 2013 3:30 PM PDT

Don't download on this site come and create blogs with me

Malware included with CNet software downloads
by kjsmart / August 14, 2013 4:10 AM PDT

Twice today I've had malware show up on my PC after attempting to download software from CNET. This seems to be a function of the new "download utility" CNET provides. I've ended up with two "add on's", each of which hijacked my browser settings and installed themselves as the prefered browser. Both are identified as Conduit, Ltd products. The first was MixiDJ V37. The second was WhiteSmoke New. I've disabled both, but can't dig 'em out of my program files. This royally pisses me off. I've always looked to CNET as an unbiased source for information, deals, and software. No more, until this is fixed!!!! I'm on Windows 7, IE9, operating on a 2-yr old Dell platform.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience here.
by CNETSupport / August 14, 2013 5:15 AM PDT

We have shared your feedback with the appropriate site managers.

The CNET Download.com Installer is an ad-supported stub installer or "download manager" used for many software titles on our site, and does offer additional, optional third party applications during the installation process. All offers included in the Installer are tested to make sure that they conform with our security policies prohibiting malware, and to ensure that they may be declined or opted-out of during the download.

In future, you have a couple of options to download without using the Installer - you can either click the Direct Download Link that is provided for all Installer Enabled items, or, if you have a CNET account, completely disable the Installer for the whole site.

Read more about those options here:

http://t.cnet.com/15t7hv0

For more detailed information on the CNET Download.com Installer, please visit the following resource:

http://t.cnet.com/SB3tiC

You should be able to uninstall any offer(s) via your computer's Add/Remove Programs panel, but if for some reason that does not work, you may want to try one of the programs listed in our uninstaller software category (keeping in mind that some do use the CNET Installer too):

http://download.cnet.com/windows/uninstallers/

The following page contains uninstall instructions specifically tailored to several offers:

http://download.cnet.com/2701-2023_4-2006-1.html

And instructions for resetting the most common browsers may be found here:

http://download.cnet.com/2701-2023_4-2107.html

Should you need any further assistance, please contact our support team directly by filling out the form on the following page:

http://t.cnet.com/PS6r5c

Regards,
Jen
Download.com Support

