Making Movies

Hi,
I would like to make movies by capturing frames from my computer. I already use Windows Movie Maker but would like to generates sequences and use them for making a movie. I am aware of a program called FRAPS, but (since I am cheap, by nature) I would like to know if there is another (freeware) way of capturing video sequences from computer images.
