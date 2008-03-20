Make a program that runs programs?

More here:
I often have to help my dad with his computer programs while I'm away from home (he's at home, I'm away at college), and would be able to save a lot of time if I could just use Windows Remote Assistance instead of trying to talk him through each step over the phone. The problem I have is that I also don't want to talk him through the process of sending a Remote Assistance invitation, either. I've seen a program before that will record desktop activity and make a program to do exactly what you do. For example, it would create a program to run Windows Remote Assistance, create an invitation that requires a password, and email the invitation to me. Has anybody heard of this program before, or something similar to it?
I am running Windows Vista Home Premium on an HP dv6500 laptop and my dad is running Windows XP SP2 on an HP Pavillion a450n desktop
