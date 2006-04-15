Majority of Americans feel tax system unfair.

At the risk of life and limb :-), I rise in support of the graduated income tax. Sure, there are some things in the system that need looking into and perhaps revising. But, like "pork" attached to bills on the Hill, one man's "waste" is another man's "need".



For instance, farm subsidies need a second look as the family farm is not around as much any more, with large agri-business assuming food production. I would like to see more tax incentives to encourage savings. And, frankly, I think the middle class actually is the backbone of our nation's economy, and gets the fewest legal dedusctions or credits (or ability to afford tax lawyers )



And I realize there are loopholes



That being said, I see no way to come up with any tax system that would be totally "fair". (Lobbyists are here to stay. )



As I've said before, I trust the feds with my money more than I do my state. There is cronyism in both, but more eyes are on the feds, and the GAO issues reports. I also like to think that the members on the Hill vote for what their constituents want. Whether out of a sense of responsibility or the desire to get re-elected is up for grabs. And, IMO, there is no bigger buracracy ratioi-wise than my local school administration offices



