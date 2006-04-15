Majority of Americans feel tax system unfair.

those same people would bellyache about a fair and equal flat tax (as envisioned by the founders in Article I sections 2 and 9 of the Constitution).
But it's not that it's too graduated -- it's that businesses and the wealthy don't pay enough!
Poll: Most Americans Say Tax System Unjust.
>> Almost as certain as death and taxes is the public's feeling that the U.S. income tax system is not fair. An Ipsos Poll released this week found almost six of 10 people, 58 percent, say the system is unjust, a number that is virtually unchanged from two decades ago.
People think the middle class, the self-employed and small businesses pay too much in taxes, the poll found. And they think those with high incomes and big businesses don't pay enough. The survey was conducted in the days before the mid-April deadline for filing income tax returns. <<
Which reminds me -- I have to finish mine this weekend!
-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
