Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Majority of Americans feel tax system unfair.

by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / April 15, 2006 1:43 AM PDT

But it's not that it's too graduated -- it's that businesses and the wealthy don't pay enough!

Poll: Most Americans Say Tax System Unjust.

>> Almost as certain as death and taxes is the public's feeling that the U.S. income tax system is not fair. An Ipsos Poll released this week found almost six of 10 people, 58 percent, say the system is unjust, a number that is virtually unchanged from two decades ago.

People think the middle class, the self-employed and small businesses pay too much in taxes, the poll found. And they think those with high incomes and big businesses don't pay enough. The survey was conducted in the days before the mid-April deadline for filing income tax returns. <<

Which reminds me -- I have to finish mine this weekend!

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Majority of Americans feel tax system unfair.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Majority of Americans feel tax system unfair.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
11 total posts
Collapse -
A case of 'Bread and Circuses'
by Edward ODaniel / April 15, 2006 1:58 AM PDT

those same people would bellyache about a fair and equal flat tax (as envisioned by the founders in Article I sections 2 and 9 of the Constitution).

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Nothing "fair" about the flat tax, Ed.
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / April 15, 2006 2:45 AM PDT

Unless your definition of "fair" is "the rich get richer and everyone else gets poorer." To raise the same revenue, it would bankrupt the middle and lower classes, while giving a windfall to the wealthy. IOW -- it's the Bush plan, w/o raping the now-vanished surplus. In fact, going to the flat tax was Bush's goal, but all chances for that have vanished along with his political clout and reputation for honesty and integrity.

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Nothing fair about SOCIALISM and...
by Edward ODaniel / April 15, 2006 4:11 AM PDT

the redistribution of wealth.

Fair (except when defined by the left regarding taxes or elections) means that all pay their equitable share. It doesn't mean that those who have less either through misfortune or lack of motivation have their taxes paid and receive a subsidy in the form of an "EIC" check by those who either through good fortune or hard work and wise investment are better off financially.

Fair means everyone gets what they pay for--since the rich pay most of the taxes and at a higher rate that would equate to their having a right to use the highways and the poor not having that right because they didn't contribute to their funding.

A flat tax would, as the founders were aware, greatly REDUCE government spending by eliminating non-essential spending (all those social spending programs) because the actual users would be the actual funders.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Same old game...
by J. Vega / April 15, 2006 5:01 AM PDT

Ah, yes, the same old game, class warfare. We are supposed to swallow the idea of increasing taxes because it would hurt "the rich". Sorry, Dave, I know what comes next if the Democrats get their way, re-definition of "rich" or "wealthy". Perhaps not those specific words, but something like an idea of some people having "more than they need". The problem is who decides what is too much. I'm in the process of unloading the farm that has been the main financial load thru most of my working life. Then comes the problem of how much of the sale price will I lose to the Government thru taxes. I don't buy the idea that I should have to lose more because some politician thinks that that sale price would make me "wealthy" in comparison to someone who didn't spend the main part of his effort on obtaining and paying for a house.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ok, how about
by Roger NC / April 15, 2006 5:59 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
They may think that, but they're wrong.
by EdH / April 15, 2006 2:07 AM PDT

Look it up.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) 12 Million illegal aliens like it.
by Jack Ammann / April 15, 2006 4:13 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) It is, everyone pays too much.
by C1ay / April 15, 2006 5:57 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The majority of Americans are like me. ANYTHING I pay
by Kiddpeat / April 15, 2006 7:09 AM PDT

is too much. Let the Jones' pay it. I do not, however, make that part of my political system as the left does. The left wants to reach in my pocket, and give my money to someone else who didn't earn it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
From the wilderness, the minority speaks
by Angeline Booher / April 15, 2006 9:16 AM PDT

At the risk of life and limb :-), I rise in support of the graduated income tax. Sure, there are some things in the system that need looking into and perhaps revising. But, like "pork" attached to bills on the Hill, one man's "waste" is another man's "need".

For instance, farm subsidies need a second look as the family farm is not around as much any more, with large agri-business assuming food production. I would like to see more tax incentives to encourage savings. And, frankly, I think the middle class actually is the backbone of our nation's economy, and gets the fewest legal dedusctions or credits (or ability to afford tax lawyers Happy )

And I realize there are loopholes

That being said, I see no way to come up with any tax system that would be totally "fair". (Lobbyists are here to stay. Happy )

As I've said before, I trust the feds with my money more than I do my state. There is cronyism in both, but more eyes are on the feds, and the GAO issues reports. I also like to think that the members on the Hill vote for what their constituents want. Whether out of a sense of responsibility or the desire to get re-elected is up for grabs. Happy And, IMO, there is no bigger buracracy ratioi-wise than my local school administration offices

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email
semods4@yahoo.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 11 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.