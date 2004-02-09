Macros for Windows

Most of us would find MACRO RECORDER software if what we have doesn't cut it. There was a MACRO RECORDER in Windows 3.x but vanished as something of a support issue in 95/98.
If you have Microsoft Office or Open Office, in those softwares some MACRO features exist, but only without the Office application without some (for most) over the top exploration into VBA code.
Bob
Is it possible to create a macro for windows98SE?
I would like to do with one keyboard stroke (ie Ctrl+Z) four keyboardstrokes:
Ctrl+Shift+right arrow, Ctrl+Insert, Alt+Tab, and Shift+Insert.
This is supposed to copy a word from a text and insert it into a dictionary.
Thanks in advance Gerhard