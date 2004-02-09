Windows Legacy OS forum

by gfheiche / February 9, 2004 11:16 PM PST

Is it possible to create a macro for windows98SE?

I would like to do with one keyboard stroke (ie Ctrl+Z) four keyboardstrokes:
Ctrl+Shift+right arrow, Ctrl+Insert, Alt+Tab, and Shift+Insert.

This is supposed to copy a word from a text and insert it into a dictionary.

Thanks in advance Gerhard

Re:Macros for Windows
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 10, 2004 12:16 AM PST
In reply to: Macros for Windows

Most of us would find MACRO RECORDER software if what we have doesn't cut it. There was a MACRO RECORDER in Windows 3.x but vanished as something of a support issue in 95/98.

If you have Microsoft Office or Open Office, in those softwares some MACRO features exist, but only without the Office application without some (for most) over the top exploration into VBA code.

Bob

In MS Word ...
by Kees Bakker / February 10, 2004 3:53 PM PST
In reply to: Macros for Windows

record a macro and assign it to a key-combination you want. I'm not sure you can write a macro that goes from one document to another, but if it's stored in normal.dot it might work.

Kees

