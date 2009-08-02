drag the MacJournal folder out of the Library/Applications Support folder and put it on the external.
On the new computer, install MacJournal as usual and then drag the Macjournal folder from the external and put it into the Library/Applications Support folder.
It will replace the one put there by the installer
Hi,
Does anyone use this program? I love it, but I don't know how to back it up to a disk. I know how to put a file onto a disk, but the journals I've written don't really come as a file and besides that they're encrypted. Can anyone tell me how to put my journals on to a disk so that I can load them on to another computer?
thanks for any help!
Alison