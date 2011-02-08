If Safe Boot works, and indeed a second account works, then some login item on the main account is blocking other programs from loading. So, you'll want to log in to this account via Safe Boot, then disable all the login items. Then you enable them one by one, rebooting in between (or at least logging out and back in, but you need to reboot at least one time to get out of Safe Boot) until you find the one that is causing you problems.
I was wondering if anyone has any ideas regarding the following problem...
My computer starts up normally, but after entering my password my macbook pro stops as it displays the standard desktop image. It doesn't load the dock, toolbar, any of that. I was able to start it up in safe boot mode just fine and repair disk permissions, etc. I was also able to create a new account which functions just fine (that's what I'm using now). But for some reason I am unable to get my other account to function normally.
Additionally, I did encounter the kernel panic twice when trying to shutdown/restart the computer from the log-on menu. Ah, and my battery icon says "service battery."
Suggestions of what I could do? Should I reinstall the OS or might it be a hardware problem?
Thanks for any help you can offer!