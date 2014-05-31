Mac Hardware forum

Macbook Pro Late 2011 OS X 2.9.3

by rossguy77 / May 31, 2014 8:57 AM PDT
My Macbook Pro has the A7 chip, 8gb memory and I admit the structure and logic has taken me a bit of time to adjust to. It seems to store the same files in a lot of places. What is of particular concern is a recent change in the order of the one hard drive with two partitions (best I can tell). The one I must have names Ross's MacBook Pro-3.local and above that is Macintosh HD, however under the Ross's mac. . . there are tow primary directories. (1) Macintosh HD which has pages of folders, files, just about everything and the same identical info under the Ross's MacBook.. . Plus another primary directory "Network". It has nothing under it. Lately I've noticed that my simple structure has somehow duplicated itself and tree-ed it self down as man as e directories, most with the identical files in it.
Sometimes the names of the directories are identical, just duplicated over and over.
Then I began to apply Apple supplied on-line suggested fixes except I really didn't know what a Time Capsule was and all my pics, docs, anything I wanted on my iPhone and iPad were syncing by the Cloud.
Besides the hard drive almost totally filled up, When I followed the boot using Command R and chose first air and disk verified, it would show various corrections and fixes, however watching the displayed issues were things like Printers group expected 80, total 0 and I have zero printer service. I couldn't attach a large enough remote hard drive. Largest 500 GB but it doesn't even see it so therefore its not listed. I was going to back up my personal data and follow the nuclear option. Tried a blank DVD but it would write to that either so I had no where to back up files and my few Cloud subscriptions aren't even 1/25 of the space needed plus all of these subscriptions if they arbitrarily raise the rate and you cancel, all access is gone. I discovered after searching under library that I could fine familiar professional pics but at least a dozen places from whatever primary directory it originated from. So I decide to reinstall Maverick OS. After 4 hours, I didn't loose any data, nor did I change any of the problems such as the inability to print because even directly connected, the PC does not see the printer.
In the windows world, we called this "our hard drive was hosed, copy off the files you don't want to loose and reformat, then reinstall the OS and start from scratch. The option mentioned of actually booting from an Apple Server is not on my list of options after Command R. And I realize how stupid this was but I had no idea that a system backup was called a time capsule because it appeared in the apps section where most apps that were free or 1.99 reside. HELP
Clarification Request
That's a first. The A7? in 2011?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 31, 2014 9:06 AM PDT
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apple_A7 pegs its arrival in 2013 so inside 5 words it's unsure what you really have here.

Also you never asked a question. I suggest you backup your data as computers do tend to lose it all then try again but ask a question.

This is a statement.
Is this a statement?
Bob
Answer
Not withstanding that you did not ask a question,
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / May 31, 2014 10:46 AM PDT

here are some answers.

Go get yourself a 1, 2, 3, or 4 TB external hard drive and plug it into your MBP.
When it prompts you to use the drive as a Time Machine, agree and get on with backing up ALL your stuff.
Remember that the drive must be formatted as Mac OS X Extended (Journaled). While OS X can see and read from an NTFS formatted disk, it cannot write to it without the aid of third party software.

The File structure on OS X is not dissimilar to Windows. You have a hard drive and a users folder (Directory)
Everything you do is done in your Home directory, the one with the little house icon.
All your documents, pictures, movies, music, etc., is stored in there, in the relevant folders. No need to move them around, just leave them where they are, they'll be fine.

Network is not a "Primary directory". It just shows you what is on the network to which you are connected.

Leave the Library alone. If you do not know what it is that you are doing, you can do damage than you can good. Consider it akin to messing with the Registry in Windows, especially if you are just poking around.

The iCloud to which you refer is Free, unless you decide to purchase additional space. Not unlike every other on-line storage arrangement.

You problem with the printer is probably OE and can be fixed by adding the necessary drivers, just like Windows.
If you are connected to the internet, the OS will go and find the driver for you.

Now, what was your question?

P

Hi there!
by cooldarmc / June 4, 2014 5:58 PM PDT

Hello rossguy77!

To fix your problem, as far as i can tell is that you need a full reformat, the way Mac OSX works, is that it only updates the core operating system files, too keep all your personalised stuff. You need to go into disk utility, when you go into the recovery options, and wipe the disk, or you can do this straight of the mavericks (the latest and free version of osx) installation.

When you install after this all your stuff will have gone, so you should backup all your important stuff. If you find that all your stuff has still being "duplicated" then its probably just the shortcut to the Macintosh HD, like mrmacfixit pointed out. Also to quote mrmacfixit, "You problem with the printer is probably OE and can be fixed by adding the necessary drivers, just like Windows. If you are connected to the internet, the OS will go and find the driver for you." He is very much correct. Mac OSX is also quite picky on what hardware to support. You should find instructions on your printer's brand's website.


Time Machine is a automatic backup utility, used by systems running Mac OSX, from Leopard (10.5) upwards. I find it very useful and easy to run. To do that you first need a external, or another internal hard drive, then enable it in System Prefrences. A quick google search will provide better tutorials that this.

Also to R. Proffitt, he means an i7, with 8GB ram, probably running 10.9.3

