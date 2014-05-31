Macbook Pro Late 2011 OS X 2.9.3

Also you never asked a question. I suggest you backup your data as computers do tend to lose it all then try again but ask a question.
here are some answers.
Go get yourself a 1, 2, 3, or 4 TB external hard drive and plug it into your MBP.
When it prompts you to use the drive as a Time Machine, agree and get on with backing up ALL your stuff.
Remember that the drive must be formatted as Mac OS X Extended (Journaled). While OS X can see and read from an NTFS formatted disk, it cannot write to it without the aid of third party software.
The File structure on OS X is not dissimilar to Windows. You have a hard drive and a users folder (Directory)
Everything you do is done in your Home directory, the one with the little house icon.
All your documents, pictures, movies, music, etc., is stored in there, in the relevant folders. No need to move them around, just leave them where they are, they'll be fine.
Network is not a "Primary directory". It just shows you what is on the network to which you are connected.
Leave the Library alone. If you do not know what it is that you are doing, you can do damage than you can good. Consider it akin to messing with the Registry in Windows, especially if you are just poking around.
The iCloud to which you refer is Free, unless you decide to purchase additional space. Not unlike every other on-line storage arrangement.
You problem with the printer is probably OE and can be fixed by adding the necessary drivers, just like Windows.
If you are connected to the internet, the OS will go and find the driver for you.
Now, what was your question?
Hello rossguy77!
To fix your problem, as far as i can tell is that you need a full reformat, the way Mac OSX works, is that it only updates the core operating system files, too keep all your personalised stuff. You need to go into disk utility, when you go into the recovery options, and wipe the disk, or you can do this straight of the mavericks (the latest and free version of osx) installation.
When you install after this all your stuff will have gone, so you should backup all your important stuff. If you find that all your stuff has still being "duplicated" then its probably just the shortcut to the Macintosh HD, like mrmacfixit pointed out. Also to quote mrmacfixit, "You problem with the printer is probably OE and can be fixed by adding the necessary drivers, just like Windows. If you are connected to the internet, the OS will go and find the driver for you." He is very much correct. Mac OSX is also quite picky on what hardware to support. You should find instructions on your printer's brand's website.
Time Machine is a automatic backup utility, used by systems running Mac OSX, from Leopard (10.5) upwards. I find it very useful and easy to run. To do that you first need a external, or another internal hard drive, then enable it in System Prefrences. A quick google search will provide better tutorials that this.
Also to R. Proffitt, he means an i7, with 8GB ram, probably running 10.9.3
