Question

Macbook Pro Late 2011 OS X 2.9.3

by rossguy77 / May 31, 2014 8:57 AM PDT

My Macbook Pro has the A7 chip, 8gb memory and I admit the structure and logic has taken me a bit of time to adjust to. It seems to store the same files in a lot of places. What is of particular concern is a recent change in the order of the one hard drive with two partitions (best I can tell). The one I must have names Ross's MacBook Pro-3.local and above that is Macintosh HD, however under the Ross's mac. . . there are tow primary directories. (1) Macintosh HD which has pages of folders, files, just about everything and the same identical info under the Ross's MacBook.. . Plus another primary directory "Network". It has nothing under it. Lately I've noticed that my simple structure has somehow duplicated itself and tree-ed it self down as man as e directories, most with the identical files in it.

Sometimes the names of the directories are identical, just duplicated over and over.

Then I began to apply Apple supplied on-line suggested fixes except I really didn't know what a Time Capsule was and all my pics, docs, anything I wanted on my iPhone and iPad were syncing by the Cloud.

Besides the hard drive almost totally filled up, When I followed the boot using Command R and chose first air and disk verified, it would show various corrections and fixes, however watching the displayed issues were things like Printers group expected 80, total 0 and I have zero printer service. I couldn't attach a large enough remote hard drive. Largest 500 GB but it doesn't even see it so therefore its not listed. I was going to back up my personal data and follow the nuclear option. Tried a blank DVD but it would write to that either so I had no where to back up files and my few Cloud subscriptions aren't even 1/25 of the space needed plus all of these subscriptions if they arbitrarily raise the rate and you cancel, all access is gone. I discovered after searching under library that I could fine familiar professional pics but at least a dozen places from whatever primary directory it originated from. So I decide to reinstall Maverick OS. After 4 hours, I didn't loose any data, nor did I change any of the problems such as the inability to print because even directly connected, the PC does not see the printer.

In the windows world, we called this "our hard drive was hosed, copy off the files you don't want to loose and reformat, then reinstall the OS and start from scratch. The option mentioned of actually booting from an Apple Server is not on my list of options after Command R. And I realize how stupid this was but I had no idea that a system backup was called a time capsule because it appeared in the apps section where most apps that were free or 1.99 reside. HELP

Discussion is locked

You are posting a reply to: Macbook Pro Late 2011 OS X 2.9.3 The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our Track this discussion and email me when there are updates The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended. Preview post Submit post Cancel post