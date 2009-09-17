I have one that I bought new a few weeks ago, and then I found this one at the goodwill. I did the option+command+r+p and it does give the sound of booting. I then inserted the cd I had gotten of leopard with my recent machine purchase and held down the C key so it would boot. It went about it's business and came up with the apple logo, then the default background, but then a dialog box came up stating it could not install the software, Ok, or shutdown. Tried several times. Do you think it could need Tiger? I know the battery is totally dead, when I plug it up it show's green as if it is fully charged, but if you unplug, off in an instant. Do you then think that the possiblity of a bad harddrive might be the case? Would it be a 'wise' move to put the harddrive from my new macbook into the one from the goodwill and see if it will boot? I don't want to buy pieces if it is in fact bad. I paid 25 for it, so, if I can't get it to work, at least the money went to a good cause.

Nothing but the macbook was offered. no plug, software, etc. I only bought it cuz I have one like it that is just a few weeks old, and thought IF I could get it to work, I could use it in the basement on my wireless.