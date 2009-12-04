Mac Streaming on Blu-Ray Players: HOW-TO

Forum Members,



Since our Blu-Ray player lineup doesn't officially support the Mac platform, I'm usually not able to help with support issues that arise. However, one of our forum members, tigger000005 has found a solution.



This really is what the forum is about - helping each other out, so thanks for the tips and I hope this can help some of our forum users.



--HDTech



by tigger000005 - 11/28/09 3:04 PM In reply to: Mac streaming by tigger000005



Here ...step by step...verified by others (on another forum)

For those having problems getting the Player to see shared files from your Macintosh wirelessly, this works.....



(Note: Updated 1/04/09)



Here you are...tiger and leopard instructions...I also posted on my site (http://www.tigger5.com/Pages/_SubSectionPages/BDP3600.html) with links to snapshots for those that are (like me) visual... (If you visit the site with internet explorer...it probably won't look good/work properly....)



Unless indicated, steps are the same for ALL Mac OS'es starting from 10.4 (Tiger).



Equipment used to test....

Samsung BD-P3600, S/W: BEv2.05_091015_XAC, Loader: LDv1.12_090924__, Region: A/1 (BD/DVD)

iMac PPC 2 Ghz, OS 10.5.8

iMac PPC 500 Mhz OS 10.4.11

D-Link DIR615, Wireless Security set to "WPA-Personal", Mode: Auto (WPA or WPA2), Cypher Type: TKIP and AES



Macintosh Part-----

1- In System Preferences>>Network>>YOUR ACTIVE CONNECTION>>Advanced>>Appletalk, place a check on "Make Appletalk Active", click "OK" then "Apply".

2- Make sure your network settings are correct...simplest way is after setting them..test...then test if your mac is seen....if all is ok, just to be sure shut down the samsung.

3- On the Mac, open System Preferences >> Sharing.

4- Place a check on "Filesharing" from the list on the left.

5-

***Leopard (10.5.x -May also work with Snow Leopard -10.6.x)

Add "Shared Folders" to the Shared folders list *** I have multiple HD's, so I just added the HD(s) I wanted to the list.



***Tiger (10.4.x)

Place a check on "Windows Sharing" AND "Remote Login".



6- AND THIS IS THE MISSING LINK....

***Leopard (10.5.x -May also work with Snow Leopard -10.6.x)

Click on "Options" under the Users list and SELECT "Share files and folders using AFP" and "Share files and folders using SMB" and PUT A CHECK on "on" next to your account.



***Tiger (10.4.x)

Make sure "Windows Sharing" is highlighted and click the "Accounts" button. Place a "Check" on your account, then click "Done".



You can close all open windows on the Macintosh.



Samsung Part------

7- Turn on the Samsung AND WAIT a few seconds (so that a wireless connection is established).

8- Press the left arrow until you see the RED A at the bottom of the screen to Perform a Network Search.

9- Press the RED A on your remote and then select MANUAL.

10- Enter the i.p. of the Mac, then press the BLUE button on the remote.

11-

***Leopard (10.5.x -May also work with Snow Leopard -10.6.x)

Enter the name of the shared folder (EXAMPLE: One of my HD's is named 500 Gig (1) so this is what I put EXACTLY as is..spaces, caps etc), then press the BLUE button on the remote.



***Tiger (10.4.x)

Enter the short name of the currently active Macintosh account HOME FOLDER exactly as shown.

IF you are unsure of its name, go to YOUR MAIN HARD DRIVE >> USERS and look at the name of the folder that looks like a house.



12- Enter your user name used on the Mac...if you are not 100% sure on how it's typed, open system preferences>>accounts and find it there, and press the BLUE button on the remote.

13- Enter your Macs account password exactly as you would on your mac, then press the BLUE button on the remote.



