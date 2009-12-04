Samsung forum

General discussion

Mac Streaming on Blu-Ray Players: HOW-TO

by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / December 4, 2009 9:22 AM PST

Forum Members,

Since our Blu-Ray player lineup doesn't officially support the Mac platform, I'm usually not able to help with support issues that arise. However, one of our forum members, tigger000005 has found a solution.

This really is what the forum is about - helping each other out, so thanks for the tips and I hope this can help some of our forum users.

--HDTech

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
by tigger000005 - 11/28/09 3:04 PM In reply to: Mac streaming by tigger000005

Here ...step by step...verified by others (on another forum)
..Admin/Samsung tech...maybe make this a sticky ??


For those having problems getting the Player to see shared files from your Macintosh wirelessly, this works.....

(Note: Updated 1/04/09)

Here you are...tiger and leopard instructions...I also posted on my site (http://www.tigger5.com/Pages/_SubSectionPages/BDP3600.html) with links to snapshots for those that are (like me) visual... (If you visit the site with internet explorer...it probably won't look good/work properly....)

Unless indicated, steps are the same for ALL Mac OS'es starting from 10.4 (Tiger).

Equipment used to test....
Samsung BD-P3600, S/W: BEv2.05_091015_XAC, Loader: LDv1.12_090924__, Region: A/1 (BD/DVD)
iMac PPC 2 Ghz, OS 10.5.8
iMac PPC 500 Mhz OS 10.4.11
D-Link DIR615, Wireless Security set to "WPA-Personal", Mode: Auto (WPA or WPA2), Cypher Type: TKIP and AES

Macintosh Part-----
1- In System Preferences>>Network>>YOUR ACTIVE CONNECTION>>Advanced>>Appletalk, place a check on "Make Appletalk Active", click "OK" then "Apply".
2- Make sure your network settings are correct...simplest way is after setting them..test...then test if your mac is seen....if all is ok, just to be sure shut down the samsung.
3- On the Mac, open System Preferences >> Sharing.
4- Place a check on "Filesharing" from the list on the left.
5-
***Leopard (10.5.x -May also work with Snow Leopard -10.6.x)
Add "Shared Folders" to the Shared folders list *** I have multiple HD's, so I just added the HD(s) I wanted to the list.

***Tiger (10.4.x)
Place a check on "Windows Sharing" AND "Remote Login".

6- AND THIS IS THE MISSING LINK....
***Leopard (10.5.x -May also work with Snow Leopard -10.6.x)
Click on "Options" under the Users list and SELECT "Share files and folders using AFP" and "Share files and folders using SMB" and PUT A CHECK on "on" next to your account.

***Tiger (10.4.x)
Make sure "Windows Sharing" is highlighted and click the "Accounts" button. Place a "Check" on your account, then click "Done".

You can close all open windows on the Macintosh.

Samsung Part------
7- Turn on the Samsung AND WAIT a few seconds (so that a wireless connection is established).
8- Press the left arrow until you see the RED A at the bottom of the screen to Perform a Network Search.
9- Press the RED A on your remote and then select MANUAL.
10- Enter the i.p. of the Mac, then press the BLUE button on the remote.
11-
***Leopard (10.5.x -May also work with Snow Leopard -10.6.x)
Enter the name of the shared folder (EXAMPLE: One of my HD's is named 500 Gig (1) so this is what I put EXACTLY as is..spaces, caps etc), then press the BLUE button on the remote.

***Tiger (10.4.x)
Enter the short name of the currently active Macintosh account HOME FOLDER exactly as shown.
IF you are unsure of its name, go to YOUR MAIN HARD DRIVE >> USERS and look at the name of the folder that looks like a house.

12- Enter your user name used on the Mac...if you are not 100% sure on how it's typed, open system preferences>>accounts and find it there, and press the BLUE button on the remote.
13- Enter your Macs account password exactly as you would on your mac, then press the BLUE button on the remote.

Message was edited by forum admin, to update the instructions with a cleaner and revised version, from member, tigger000005.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Mac Streaming on Blu-Ray Players: HOW-TO
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Mac Streaming on Blu-Ray Players: HOW-TO
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
40 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
Any chance for a TV version?
by Hubert, G / December 4, 2009 12:23 PM PST

Thanks heaps for the advice. Is there any chance of getting something similar for the PS50B850 series? I have the TV connected to my network via the wireless dongle and have a HDD connected to an Airport Extreme Base Station.
Is there any way I can access the movies etc on this drive through the TV?
I'm using Mackbook with OSX 10.5.8 connected through an AEBS wirelessly and then through to the net via LAN to Billion 7401-VGP R3.

Cheers,

Hubert, G

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Any chance for a TV version?
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / December 6, 2009 2:30 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Found A TV Solution
by Hubert, G / December 11, 2009 3:04 AM PST

Thanks for the links. I ended up going with Twonkymedia Server and it works a charm. 50% off normal price at the moment too Happy Took a little while set up the directories on where the server should look for files, but now it's all good.

Thanks,

H.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Mac streaming to Samsung bd-p3600
by jillann9 / December 8, 2009 2:30 AM PST

I tried to do this... I can not locate anything that says (>>YOUR ACTIVE CONNECTION>>Advanced>>Appletalk,) In the Preferences>>Network. Do I need to download something? Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
YOUR ACTIVE CONNECTION.......
by tigger000005 / December 8, 2009 7:30 PM PST

when the network prefrence opens, double click whichever connection has a "green" dot next to it....
reason I put "YOUR ACTIVE CONNECTION" is because not everyone may be using the same type of connection....

IF you can not see/select this, you may be in an account that does not have admin accces

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
mac streaming with bt-1250
by kpast2 / December 24, 2009 12:38 AM PST

Hi,

I have a HT-BD1250 and am unable to get pc streaming with my mac working. I know my connection to the web with the samsung wifi dongle is working because I can access youtube/pandora/netflix just fine from the bluray receiver. Looking at the instructions posted in this forum, I have a few questions:

- What IP address do I put for my mac? Can I just go to a website like whatismyipaddress.com and use that IP? Or is there some sort of virtual IP address from my wireless router?

- For the second step on the mac, do I use the name of the shared folder or the name of the shared computer? Is there a restriction on length or special characters or spaces for the name?

- For the user name, are there any restrictions on length or special characters or spaces?

Thanks!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
-----
by tigger000005 / December 24, 2009 11:09 PM PST

- What IP address do I put for my mac? Can I just go to a website like whatismyipaddress.com and use that IP? Or is there some sort of virtual IP address from my wireless router?

10- Enter the i.p. of the Mac, then press the BLUE button on the remote

- What IP address do I put for my mac? Can I just go to a website like whatismyipaddress.com and use that IP? Or is there some sort of virtual IP address from my wireless router?

11- Enter the name of the shared folder (EXAMPLE: One of my HD's is named 500 Gig (1) so this is what I put EXACTLY as is..spaces, caps etc), then press the BLUE button on the remote

- For the user name, are there any restrictions on length or special characters or spaces?

12- Enter your user name (used on the Mac...if you are not 100% sure on how it's typed, open system preferences>>accounts and find it there) and press the BLUE button on the remote

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
correction.....
by tigger000005 / December 24, 2009 11:12 PM PST
In reply to: -----

- What IP address do I put for my mac? Can I just go to a website like whatismyipaddress.com and use that IP? Or is there some sort of virtual IP address from my wireless router?

10- Enter the i.p. of the Mac, then press the BLUE button on the remote

- For the second step on the mac, do I use the name of the shared folder or the name of the shared computer? Is there a restriction on length or special characters or spaces for the name?

11- Enter the name of the shared folder (EXAMPLE: One of my HD's is named 500 Gig (1) so this is what I put EXACTLY as is..spaces, caps etc), then press the BLUE button on the remote

- For the user name, are there any restrictions on length or special characters or spaces?

12- Enter your user name (used on the Mac...if you are not 100% sure on how it's typed, open system preferences>>accounts and find it there) and press the BLUE button on the remote

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Mac Support?
by JRoville / December 28, 2009 1:50 PM PST

Macs are gaining in market share. Any chance that Samsung will add support for Apple products?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Step 6 Clarification
by poeyjoe / January 1, 2010 2:09 PM PST

I can't figure out how to do the last step in the "Macintosh Part" of tigger's post. Where is the users list and an option choice?
6- AND THIS IS THE MISSING LINK....click on "Options" under the Users list and SELECT "Share files and folders using AFP" and "Share files and folders using SMB" and PUT A CHECK on "on" next to your account

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Mac Streaming for 10.4.11
by poeyjoe / January 1, 2010 2:25 PM PST

Realized that tiggers post was for Leopard versions of mac. Don't have the share afp and smb option with a 10.4.11. Any suggestions?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
tiger (10.4.11) Solution coming soon
by tigger000005 / January 3, 2010 1:05 AM PST

I found how to work it with tiger....will post a little later step by step...

Any admins here...I will be posting a "Revised" version of wireless connecting for leopard and tiger os (10.4.x & 10.5.x)

And my freinds wonder why I keep my lagacy macs running...hehehehhehe

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Two issues
by palmer77j / January 2, 2010 3:54 AM PST

Does this procedure apply to all Samsung Blu-Ray players or only to recent models? I've got a BD-P2500
(circa 2008) connected via 100 MBit ethernet and when I follow the instructions above I get no option other than Netflix streaming. There is no "Manual" choice that I can see on my remote or on the screen.

I'm reasonably sure that my Mac/network setup is correct but I'm wondering if this process requires me to do this wirelessly or if my specific Samsung model doesn't support streaming anything other than Netflix. Anyone know?

Thanks.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Two issues
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 2, 2010 9:05 AM PST
In reply to: Two issues

palmer77j,

That specific model doesn't support PC streaming. You are correct that while it can (and should!) do Netflix, that's the limitation of the streaming for that product.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Revised
by tigger000005 / January 3, 2010 8:39 AM PST

Here you are...tiger and leopard instructions...I also posted on my site (http://www.tigger5.com/Pages/_SubSectionPages/BDP3600.html) with links to snapshots for those that are (like me) visual...

Unless indicated, steps are the same for ALL Mac OS'es starting from 10.4 (Tiger).

Equipment used to test....
Samsung BD-P3600, S/W: BEv2.05_091015_XAC, Loader: LDv1.12_090924__, Region: A/1 (BD/DVD)
iMac PPC 2 Ghz, OS 10.5.8
iMac PPC 500 Mhz OS 10.4.11
D-Link DIR615
Wireless Security set to "WPA-Personal", Mode: Auto (WPA or WPA2), Cypher Type: TKIP and AES

Macintosh Part----- 1- In System Preferences>>Network>>YOUR ACTIVE CONNECTION>>Advanced>>Appletalk, place a check on "Make Appletalk Active", click "OK" then "Apply". 2- Make sure your network settings are correct...simplest way is after setting them..test...then test if your mac is seen....if all is ok, just to be sure shut down the samsung. 3- On the Mac, open System Preferences >> Sharing 4- Place a check on "Filesharing" from the list on the left 5-
***Leopard (10.5.x -May also work with Snow Leopard -10.6.x)
Add "Shared Folders" to the Shared folders list *** I have multiple HD's, so I just added the HD(s) I wanted to the list.

***Tiger (10.4.x)
Place a check on "Windows Sharing" AND "Remote Login".
 6- AND THIS IS THE MISSING LINK....

***Leopard (10.5.x -May also work with Snow Leopard -10.6.x)
Click on "Options" under the Users list and SELECT "Share files and folders using AFP" and "Share files and folders using SMB" and PUT A CHECK on "on" next to your account.

***Tiger (10.4.x)
Make sure "Windows Sharing" is highlighted and click the "Accounts" button. Place a "Check" on your account, then click "Done". 
You can close all open windows on the Macintosh.
 Samsung Part------ 7- Turn on the Samsung AND WAIT a few seconds (so that a wireless connection is established) 8- Press the left arrow until you see the RED A at the bottom of the screen to Perform a Network Search 9- Press the RED A on your remote and then select MANUAL 10- Enter the i.p. of the Mac, then press the BLUE button on the remote 11-
***Leopard (10.5.x -May also work with Snow Leopard -10.6.x)
Enter the name of the shared folder (EXAMPLE: One of my HD's is named 500 Gig (1) so this is what I puforums.cnet.comes, caps etc), then press the BLUE button on the remote.

***Tiger (10.4.x)
Enter the short name of the currently active Macintosh account HOME FOLDER exactly as shown.
IF you are unsure of its name, go to YOUR MAIN HARD DRIVE >> USERS and look at the name of the folder that looks like a house.
 12- Enter your user name used on the Mac...if you are not 100% sure on how it's typed, open system preferences>>accounts and find it there, and press the BLUE button on the remote 13- Enter your Macs account password exactly as you would on your mac, then press the BLUE button on the remote.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Cleaner version
by tigger000005 / January 3, 2010 9:09 AM PST
In reply to: Revised

I don't know why but the previous post is messy ...here it is again..hopefully cleaner..

Here you are...tiger and leopard instructions...I also posted on my site (http://www.tigger5.com/Pages/_SubSectionPages/BDP3600.html) with links to snapshots for those that are (like me) visual...

Unless indicated, steps are the same for ALL Mac OS'es starting from 10.4 (Tiger).

Equipment used to test....
Samsung BD-P3600, S/W: BEv2.05_091015_XAC, Loader: LDv1.12_090924__, Region: A/1 (BD/DVD)
iMac PPC 2 Ghz, OS 10.5.8
iMac PPC 500 Mhz OS 10.4.11
D-Link DIR615, Wireless Security set to "WPA-Personal", Mode: Auto (WPA or WPA2), Cypher Type: TKIP and AES

Macintosh Part-----
1- In System Preferences>>Network>>YOUR ACTIVE CONNECTION>>Advanced>>Appletalk, place a check on "Make Appletalk Active", click "OK" then "Apply".
2- Make sure your network settings are correct...simplest way is after setting them..test...then test if your mac is seen....if all is ok, just to be sure shut down the samsung.
3- On the Mac, open System Preferences >> Sharing.
4- Place a check on "Filesharing" from the list on the left.
5-
***Leopard (10.5.x -May also work with Snow Leopard -10.6.x)
Add "Shared Folders" to the Shared folders list *** I have multiple HD's, so I just added the HD(s) I wanted to the list.

***Tiger (10.4.x)
Place a check on "Windows Sharing" AND "Remote Login".

6- AND THIS IS THE MISSING LINK....
***Leopard (10.5.x -May also work with Snow Leopard -10.6.x)
Click on "Options" under the Users list and SELECT "Share files and folders using AFP" and "Share files and folders using SMB" and PUT A CHECK on "on" next to your account.

***Tiger (10.4.x)
Make sure "Windows Sharing" is highlighted and click the "Accounts" button. Place a "Check" on your account, then click "Done".

You can close all open windows on the Macintosh.

Samsung Part------
7- Turn on the Samsung AND WAIT a few seconds (so that a wireless connection is established).
8- Press the left arrow until you see the RED A at the bottom of the screen to Perform a Network Search.
9- Press the RED A on your remote and then select MANUAL.
10- Enter the i.p. of the Mac, then press the BLUE button on the remote.
11-
***Leopard (10.5.x -May also work with Snow Leopard -10.6.x)
Enter the name of the shared folder (EXAMPLE: One of my HD's is named 500 Gig (1) so this is what I put EXACTLY as is..spaces, caps etc), then press the BLUE button on the remote.

***Tiger (10.4.x)
Enter the short name of the currently active Macintosh account HOME FOLDER exactly as shown.
IF you are unsure of its name, go to YOUR MAIN HARD DRIVE >> USERS and look at the name of the folder that looks like a house.

12- Enter your user name used on the Mac...if you are not 100% sure on how it's typed, open system preferences>>accounts and find it there, and press the BLUE button on the remote.
13- Enter your Macs account password exactly as you would on your mac, then press the BLUE button on the remote.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
forgot to mention
by tigger000005 / January 3, 2010 9:29 AM PST
In reply to: Cleaner version

If you visit the site with internet explorer...it probably won't look good/work properly....

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Admin..can you
by tigger000005 / January 4, 2010 1:41 AM PST
In reply to: Cleaner version

to any admin, can you copy the CLEAN revised version and paste it over the original one on the first page ????
Thanks in advance

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
All set-- OP replaced with your revised & cleaner version.
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / January 4, 2010 6:06 AM PST
In reply to: Admin..can you

Thanks!
-Lee

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
1600?
by Zaimejs / January 31, 2010 9:28 PM PST
In reply to: Cleaner version

Has anyone tried this with the 1600?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
1600
by BoiseSpin / February 1, 2010 1:00 AM PST
In reply to: 1600?

I do not think that the 1600 has this feature.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Mac's IP address ?
by steeveleonard / March 5, 2010 5:28 AM PST
In reply to: Cleaner version

Hi, I was wondering "where" you get your Mac's IP address. I can't take the one my Modem gives me because it changes the IP every day. So, where do you get it? Thanks.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
macs ip
by tigger000005 / March 6, 2010 9:03 AM PST
In reply to: Mac's IP address ?

Set the mac to use the same ip all the time....just make sure it's in the range of the routers ip's (example...if the routers ip range is 192.168.0.99 TO 192.168.0.254, the you use any ip in between)
Set it in System Prefrences >> Network ...
select your network (green dot next to it) and next to "Configuer" select "Manually"
ip address= what you want the comp to use
subnet mask= roters subnet...usually 255.255.255.0 (verfy with your router/manual for the router)
router= routers ip address...should be something like 192.168.1.1 (verfy with your router/manual for the router)
dns server = your routers ip (same as router)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
BD-C5500
by pirawte / April 29, 2010 11:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Revised

is this synching with a MAC possible at all with the BD-C5500??

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I'm guessing..
by tigger000005 / April 30, 2010 5:12 AM PDT
In reply to: BD-C5500

I'm guessing that if the menu/setup is the same as the 3600/4600 then I don't see why not....

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No Appletalk?
by BoiseSpin / January 17, 2010 7:03 AM PST

Hi,
I don't see any tab or mention of Appletalk under "Advance" or any other place for that matter.
OSX 10.6.2

Cheers.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
..
by tigger000005 / January 17, 2010 7:52 AM PST
In reply to: No Appletalk?

I do not have snow leopard yet, but someone mentioned that it worked just the same without appletalk..so just skip the appletalk part
Snow leopard discarded appletalk

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Logging into your Mac from the Samsung Blu Ray Player
by rwiddico / March 6, 2010 10:02 AM PST
In reply to: ..

I am using SNOW LEOPARD.
I have been able to get my Mac to appear on the screen via the Samsung Blu Ray Player.
However, no matter what I try, I have NOT been able to LOG into my Apple Computer.

Surely, if you can see the machine via its name, there must be a way to log into it.
Anyone have suggestions?

Samsung, of course, does not seem to either support Macs nor understand the Mac OS.
This is unfortunate to say the least.

Help.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
just to be sure..
by tigger000005 / March 6, 2010 10:01 PM PST

Just to be sure
1-You are connecting MANUALLY (not automatically) with the bluray ??
2-You are using the account name & password you normally would use when logging into your comp?
3-Router (and bluray) have wpa as security (not wep)?

You can also try restarting all...network, computer, router, modem, bluray etc etc...wait a minut or so after all is running before trying to connect

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A Spanner in the works!
by Elwood J Blues / March 22, 2010 10:49 PM PDT
In reply to: just to be sure..

What about a TIme Capsule??? I have a HT-BD1255w and a network already setup through the Time Capsule and I can't get them to talk to one another for the life of me. Would I be better off tying the Capsule straight to my TV (Series 6 LED) by taking the dongle from the HT and stuffing it into the TV?

Elwood J Blues.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 40 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.