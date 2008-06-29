MAC OS X Mail - Change server to gmail

Setting up your MAIL account for GMail is relatively easy.
Make sure that you are using the POP option for GMail and not the IMAP option. You can get all the settings from the GMail help pages.
Pop server is pop.gmail.com
SMTP is smtp.gmail.com
Under Advanced, use port 995 and SSL Authentication is Password
Passwords as necessary
While still in MAIL preferences, go to the General Tab and make sure that default email reader is MAIL.
Check also that there is NO .Mac mail account there. If there is, delete it.
Using this method you will receive your email in the MAIL program and send it in the same way. No need to go to the GMAIL web site to send and receive. This is what is confusing the MAIL program.
Hope this helps you out
P
I'm very new to this and probably will not use the correct terms.
When I try to send email from "Grab", (and a couple of other places) the MAC wants to send using my .mac email account. Problem is, I already have earthlink and use gmail and so didn't want to pay for a .mac email account.
It doesn't seem to want me to use the gmail account.
I set up a new IMAP account using the gmail information, but when I try to send email, it tells me that my password is no good for the .mac email.
Anyone have any suggestions? I bought a book, but it just tells me how to change the settings like how often to check for email etc.
Thanks for any help you can give me.
Lois Croft