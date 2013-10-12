Mac hacked?

But it's not. Maybe it's time to change your network's SSID, password and such?
Bob
Since today i notice an unknown computer in my network list called Gabitos-Iphone. I cannot connect to it, but i cannot get rid of it either.
Other computers in the network also see this item and they see my shared folder when they click on it.
I checked my network settings and under WINS the name GABITOS-IPHONE popped up. I changed this, but that did not get rid of the item in the server list.
I am running Mac OSX 10.6.8, with the firewall on.
Any suggestions as to what this is and how to get rid of it?
Thanks!