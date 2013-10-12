Mac OS forum

Mac hacked?

by MRSX71 / October 12, 2013 2:38 AM PDT

Since today i notice an unknown computer in my network list called Gabitos-Iphone. I cannot connect to it, but i cannot get rid of it either.

Other computers in the network also see this item and they see my shared folder when they click on it.

I checked my network settings and under WINS the name GABITOS-IPHONE popped up. I changed this, but that did not get rid of the item in the server list.

I am running Mac OSX 10.6.8, with the firewall on.

Any suggestions as to what this is and how to get rid of it?

Thanks!

Clarification Request
I can see why some would think that's a hack.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 12, 2013 2:40 AM PDT
In reply to: Mac hacked?

But it's not. Maybe it's time to change your network's SSID, password and such?
Bob

Mac hacked?
by MRSX71 / October 12, 2013 3:11 AM PDT

Thanks Bob, I'm glad you think it's not hacked.

However, I made the changes in the names and passwords, but cannot get rid of it.

Reason i'm thinking it may have seen intruders, is that i did use it on public wifi for about a week when i was abroad last week. Now when i try to connect to the item, it tells me

'The server "gabitos-iphone" is available on your computer. Access the volumes and files locally.'

Needless to say, there are no volumes under that name to be found on my mac.

That entry make not vanish for a time.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 12, 2013 3:48 AM PDT
In reply to: Mac hacked?

I recall a discussion about such an entry and it's cached and will vanish over time when it's gone.

But since it's on your network, why not head to the router and get more information?
Bob

(NT) Typo. meant "may not..."
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 12, 2013 3:50 AM PDT
