Mac OS forum

General discussion

Mac and Online Poker

by macsurfer / August 5, 2005 5:03 AM PDT

Hi still trying to figure out how to play at poker sites with my mac. The only site i have found so far is www.macpokerplayer.com but how do i play at other sites?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Mac and Online Poker
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Mac and Online Poker
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
Ask the other sites
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / August 5, 2005 9:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Mac and Online Poker

to consider supporting browsers other than IE.

Don't hold your breath though


P

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
sticking with it
by macsurfer / August 5, 2005 12:02 PM PDT
In reply to: Ask the other sites

Yea, I doubt they ever will. I played on this site all day and its actually pretty good. Ill just stay here.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
playing poker on a Mac
by dubbb / August 17, 2005 10:13 AM PDT
In reply to: Mac and Online Poker

Try www.macpoker101.com, they got good overview of the matter and fairly objective reviews of mac friendly poker sites.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Mac Texas Holdem
by adioking1 / August 22, 2005 2:38 PM PDT
In reply to: playing poker on a Mac

Mac Texas Holdem is available at http://www..macpokeronline.com Rather than the weak 20% bonus you get by using a direct link, www.MacPokerOnline.com offers its Mac online poker players a 40% up to $200 extra deposit bonus. This is because of the trusted relationship the site has with its featured poker room. They also offer bonus codes for Bugsy's club, Pacific Poker, and Pokerroom .com so why go directly to the site when you can go to www.macpokeronline.com and get a free deposit bonus code for free money?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Mac Poker Players
by utazdevl / August 23, 2005 7:01 AM PDT
In reply to: Mac and Online Poker

Try www.pokerroom.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
More Mac Poker Sites
by pokermac xx / September 5, 2005 12:24 PM PDT
In reply to: Mac and Online Poker

Dude,

Like I said in the other thread...

check www.poker-mac.com for all the latest up to datest on mac poker stuff.

find me at a hurricane katrina benefit tourney on my PB G4 Al

seeya

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Is this a gimmick ?
by grimgraphix / September 21, 2005 1:59 AM PDT
In reply to: Mac and Online Poker

I don't mean to criticize but I'm really cynical about most of these posts... Except for utazdevl and Peter, most everyone else who posted on this thread and the other poker online subjects joined in the past month and have only posted about online poker sites. Either these folks are social engineering to get buzz for their own sites or they might think about gamblers anon if online poker is the only thing that gets them excited enough to post on a forum.

I'm not trying to be insulting but am I wrong ? Look at their profiles.

grim

BTW don't forget to check out my new line of X-treme teapot cozies at I'm_spoofing_you.com

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
" get buzz for their own sites " or SPAM.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 21, 2005 2:15 AM PDT
In reply to: Is this a gimmick ?

In my opinion most of these posts are just spammers.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Mac OS forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.