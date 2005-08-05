Mac and Online Poker

to consider supporting browsers other than IE.
Don't hold your breath though
P
Hi still trying to figure out how to play at poker sites with my mac. The only site i have found so far is www.macpokerplayer.com but how do i play at other sites?
CNET's Forum on Mac OS is the best source for finding help or getting troubleshooting advice from a community of experts. Discussions cover Mac OS such as Tiger, Panther, Leopard or Snow Leopard, Lion, Maverick, & Yosemite in addition to Mac networking, Mac troubleshooting, Safari, and other Mac OS-related questions.
Hi still trying to figure out how to play at poker sites with my mac. The only site i have found so far is www.macpokerplayer.com but how do i play at other sites?
Mac Texas Holdem is available at http://www..macpokeronline.com Rather than the weak 20% bonus you get by using a direct link, www.MacPokerOnline.com offers its Mac online poker players a 40% up to $200 extra deposit bonus. This is because of the trusted relationship the site has with its featured poker room. They also offer bonus codes for Bugsy's club, Pacific Poker, and Pokerroom .com so why go directly to the site when you can go to www.macpokeronline.com and get a free deposit bonus code for free money?
Dude,
Like I said in the other thread...
check www.poker-mac.com for all the latest up to datest on mac poker stuff.
find me at a hurricane katrina benefit tourney on my PB G4 Al
seeya
I don't mean to criticize but I'm really cynical about most of these posts... Except for utazdevl and Peter, most everyone else who posted on this thread and the other poker online subjects joined in the past month and have only posted about online poker sites. Either these folks are social engineering to get buzz for their own sites or they might think about gamblers anon if online poker is the only thing that gets them excited enough to post on a forum.
I'm not trying to be insulting but am I wrong ? Look at their profiles.
grim
BTW don't forget to check out my new line of X-treme teapot cozies at I'm_spoofing_you.com
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.