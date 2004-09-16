lp's & tape's into cd's

This isn't going to help at all; just something I have experience with other program (adaptec EZCD creator deluxe 4), very old. As far as picking tracks automatically..well..it was useless. Now I don't have Nero ultra so I am not sure how good that is for pick track. I personally use "audio cleaning lab" for all my audio works and I pick the track manually (which is fairly quick). It has an auto feature; but is not always correct though.
I bought nero' ultar edition, but I don't seem to be able to figuar out the threshole,paluse between tracks,& the paulse of the link of tracks. How do I do this/ If anyone knows, please let me know.
I have hundred's of lp's & tape's I'd like to turn into cd's.
Thank's