lp's & tape's into cd's

by Earl / September 16, 2004 6:32 AM PDT

I bought nero' ultar edition, but I don't seem to be able to figuar out the threshole,paluse between tracks,& the paulse of the link of tracks. How do I do this/ If anyone knows, please let me know.
I have hundred's of lp's & tape's I'd like to turn into cd's.
Thank's

Re: lp's & tape's into cd's
by Art / September 16, 2004 7:01 AM PDT

This isn't going to help at all; just something I have experience with other program (adaptec EZCD creator deluxe 4), very old. As far as picking tracks automatically..well..it was useless. Now I don't have Nero ultra so I am not sure how good that is for pick track. I personally use "audio cleaning lab" for all my audio works and I pick the track manually (which is fairly quick). It has an auto feature; but is not always correct though.

Re: lp's & tape's into cd's
by Schokers / September 16, 2004 1:37 PM PDT

I have to agree with Art. I use Clean software to record and restore old LP records prior to burning. While it has a feature to record continuosly and then go through a Markering program to create separate tracks, this has not worked so far because I guess the gaps are too short and maybe the sound doesn't fade completely. Like Art I have to manually stop recording between tracks and start again when the new track plays - this is an art (no pun intended) in itself.

