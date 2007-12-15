Computer Help forum

loud beeping sound at start up

by Nailheadforty / December 15, 2007 10:08 AM PST

I have a Dell Laptop Inspiron which emits this loud beeping upon startup, was just wondering if anyone else has experienced this. If so how do I correct this problem. Any and all input would be appreciated.
Thanks
Nailheadforty

loud beeping sound at start up
Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details.
11 total posts
Does it boot up and run ??
by VAPCMD / December 15, 2007 10:17 AM PST

Is it one beep or two beeps ...didn't give us much info.

VAPCMD

Loud beeping at start up
by Nailheadforty / December 16, 2007 9:10 AM PST

Yes, it does boot up as normal and runs just fine.
I have tried to count the number of beeps but they come so fast its almost if not inpossible to count them or tell what code they are trying to relay to me.
See reply number two.
Thanks
Nailheadforty

Almost sounds more like a stuck keyboard than a BIOS
by VAPCMD / December 16, 2007 9:31 AM PST

error message. Let us know if you can narrow it down more.

VAPCMD

my laptop problem
by Angra121 / February 13, 2013 11:54 AM PST

My Samsung laptop is beeping on booting and not booting up

loud beeping sound at start up
by Cursorcowboy / December 15, 2007 9:03 PM PST

The BIOS performs a power-on self-test (POST) (a built-in diagnostic program that checks system hardware to ensure that everything is present and functioning properly, before the BIOS begins the actual boot), a test which is used to ensure a system is functioning properly. When a problem is identified, the BIOS will normally produce an error message. In some cases, since a problem may be detected so early that the BIOS cannot even access the video card to print the message, a series of beeping pattern will be produced on the speaker to tell a user what the problem is. The exact meaning of the beep codes depends on the type and version of BIOS. A site to check for BIOS Beep Codes is "BIOS Central" -- please note that titled box right-hand side identifiying the system BIOS used on the system which you must know.

Note: A single beep during the boot process, usually right before the BIOS startup screen is displayed, is normal and does not indicate a failure as long as the boot process continues.

Loud beeping at startup
by Nailheadforty / December 16, 2007 9:45 AM PST

Thanks for the info. I went to BIOS Central to review the site. I feel I'm getting to the end of my computer knowledge. I don't know how or where to find the the BIOS that is used on the Windows XP system that is used on this Laptop.
Thanks for your input.
Nailheadforty

Go to the Dell WWX and enter your product TAG #...it
by VAPCMD / December 16, 2007 10:09 AM PST

should tell you what BIOS you have (or where to find it) and what updates are avialable.

VAPCMD

Great Answer
by Zachary Bingham / September 4, 2015 10:38 PM PDT

Dude...I literally just created an account to comment on how informative your answer was. I'm more than positive it will solve my issue. Mostly because it wasn't an ill presented response like "Gotta know how many beeps it is. it's an error." You should feel good about that.

Please Help!!!
by Tamisue28 / February 3, 2012 4:54 AM PST

You know... I am having this same problem and have tried everything that I can think of and it still wont stop... I think its a virus, or something with the mother board... I dont want to take it to a computer guy, cause they are ridiculous in pricing. None of the information given here was helpful at all! If anyone else can come along and give more useful information, much would be appreciated!

It is a continuous loud beeping at start up. Once it gets to the screen that has the windows logo right before it gets to my user screen it stops beeping. But then also, about 5-10 minutes after start up, no matter what I am doing, my computer freezes up and stalls and wont do anything. Then it starts working again very slowly. Then if I keep my computer on and try to get some work done on my computer, my computer will randomly try to send things to the recycle bin. I have ran multiple virus scans, trojan removers, dusted out my computer and have removed any random programs. A couple months ago when this first started happening I uninstalled windows and then reinstalled it to see if that would help. And still the same thing kept happening. I cant sit on the phone with the dell customer service casue I cant understand them and it takes FOREVER to get nothing accomplished and I have 2 jobs and dont have 2 hours to sit on the phone with them and get nothing accomplished. Please, some one help me resolve my headache of an issue with my laptop! I have windows 7 operating system and it is also an inspiron, I bought it at the beginning of 2010.

Thank you so much for any help!

Reposted as a thread starter in ...
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 3, 2012 5:26 AM PST
