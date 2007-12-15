loud beeping sound at start up

You know... I am having this same problem and have tried everything that I can think of and it still wont stop... I think its a virus, or something with the mother board... I dont want to take it to a computer guy, cause they are ridiculous in pricing. None of the information given here was helpful at all! If anyone else can come along and give more useful information, much would be appreciated!



It is a continuous loud beeping at start up. Once it gets to the screen that has the windows logo right before it gets to my user screen it stops beeping. But then also, about 5-10 minutes after start up, no matter what I am doing, my computer freezes up and stalls and wont do anything. Then it starts working again very slowly. Then if I keep my computer on and try to get some work done on my computer, my computer will randomly try to send things to the recycle bin. I have ran multiple virus scans, trojan removers, dusted out my computer and have removed any random programs. A couple months ago when this first started happening I uninstalled windows and then reinstalled it to see if that would help. And still the same thing kept happening. I cant sit on the phone with the dell customer service casue I cant understand them and it takes FOREVER to get nothing accomplished and I have 2 jobs and dont have 2 hours to sit on the phone with them and get nothing accomplished. Please, some one help me resolve my headache of an issue with my laptop! I have windows 7 operating system and it is also an inspiron, I bought it at the beginning of 2010.



Thank you so much for any help!