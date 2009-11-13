1. Read Grif's pick on scanners at http://download.cnet.com/VLC-Media-Player/3000-13632_4-10267151.html

2. I know Explorer crashes are sadly NORMAL when there is a picture or video and even a FONT that is in the directory we browsed to. This is an enduring issue with Windows and frankly has become one of those things that MSFT should address once and for all time.

About item 2. There is no simple fix to that one. You can find CODECs and more to help but there is no one article to cure that.

Focus on the scans and learn about the Explorer jpeg, avi crash test dummy issue.
