Hi everyone,



I am trying to fix a HP Pavillion 7940 desktop with XP Pro for a friend and he said he thinks it has viruses on it. Once I got it home I booted it up and I was getting System file errors, a balloon from the bottom right of the taskbar that kept saying that multiple malware was found on this computer click here to fix it(i believe it was scareware) and also I can not install any software on it without it saying that it could not find the software that i was trying to install whether it be antivirus software or Firefox etc...

Also, I tried to bring up the registry and it said that it could not find regedit.exe and the same for system restore, the control panel, msinfo32.exe and a few others.

In addition to the above problems whenever I reboot, as soon as the desktop loads IE opens with various sites but will not open when I click on the IE icon or double click on IEXPLORE.EXE in the program files folder.

I ran an online scan from ESET.COM and it fixed the scareware but I believe there might be some corrupt files from the mess because explorer crashes randomly too.

If anyone has any advice on which direction I should go from here It would be greatly appreciated.