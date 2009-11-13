1. Read Grif's pick on scanners at http://download.cnet.com/VLC-Media-Player/3000-13632_4-10267151.html
2. I know Explorer crashes are sadly NORMAL when there is a picture or video and even a FONT that is in the directory we browsed to. This is an enduring issue with Windows and frankly has become one of those things that MSFT should address once and for all time.
About item 2. There is no simple fix to that one. You can find CODECs and more to help but there is no one article to cure that.
Focus on the scans and learn about the Explorer jpeg, avi crash test dummy issue.
Bob
Hi everyone,
I am trying to fix a HP Pavillion 7940 desktop with XP Pro for a friend and he said he thinks it has viruses on it. Once I got it home I booted it up and I was getting System file errors, a balloon from the bottom right of the taskbar that kept saying that multiple malware was found on this computer click here to fix it(i believe it was scareware) and also I can not install any software on it without it saying that it could not find the software that i was trying to install whether it be antivirus software or Firefox etc...
Also, I tried to bring up the registry and it said that it could not find regedit.exe and the same for system restore, the control panel, msinfo32.exe and a few others.
In addition to the above problems whenever I reboot, as soon as the desktop loads IE opens with various sites but will not open when I click on the IE icon or double click on IEXPLORE.EXE in the program files folder.
I ran an online scan from ESET.COM and it fixed the scareware but I believe there might be some corrupt files from the mess because explorer crashes randomly too.
If anyone has any advice on which direction I should go from here It would be greatly appreciated.