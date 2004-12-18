try reseating the card.
I have a Nikon camera and have the Nikon software installed to download my pictures. I have done so with many pictures. BUT all of a sudden I can not download my pictures. It reads "Camera or card not found." I go to the Device Manager and it shows no USB.I must have deleted it?
My computer is using Windows 98SE.My Processor is GenuineIntel Pentium (R) 234 MHz xB1 mxB1
Bus Type: PCI, USA, USB
How do I get my USB port to work again so I can download pixs from my camera. My mouse works fine.
Thank you for any help!