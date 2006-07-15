Desktops forum

General discussion

Lost sound

by bokononism / July 15, 2006 11:30 AM PDT

My PC suddenly lost sound. I have followed all diagnostics advice and diag tells me all is well...But all is not well...I want to play some music!

Check this
by Testy / July 16, 2006 3:13 AM PDT
In reply to: Lost sound

One time this happened to me also and I figured out that I have several players, (Windows Media, Real Player, Winamp) the sound had been muted on Real Player. Also, have you installed any new software about the time this problem started. Once our sound kept going off shortly after reboot. After months of headaches, I figured out it was a game that my daughter had gotten out of a cereal box, Who Wants to be a Millionaire. After uninstalling game, problem went away.

lost sound
by bokononism / July 17, 2006 11:08 AM PDT
In reply to: Check this

Thanks testy...tried that!
Now I cannot open or uninstall Quick Time.
I cannot go back with system restore, have tried every day for two weeks back.....HELP
I am running XP-SP2

