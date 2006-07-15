One time this happened to me also and I figured out that I have several players, (Windows Media, Real Player, Winamp) the sound had been muted on Real Player. Also, have you installed any new software about the time this problem started. Once our sound kept going off shortly after reboot. After months of headaches, I figured out it was a game that my daughter had gotten out of a cereal box, Who Wants to be a Millionaire. After uninstalling game, problem went away.
My PC suddenly lost sound. I have followed all diagnostics advice and diag tells me all is well...But all is not well...I want to play some music!