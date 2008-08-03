Lost Screen Saver and DeskTop options for Display Properties

Thread display:
Re: Lost Screen Saver and DeskTop options for Display Proper
Tufenuf
August 3, 2008 2:03 PM PDT
Mom70x7, Go to the link below and scroll down to line 285 (right column) and click on "Restore All Display Tabs" to download a reg file fix. Save the REG File to your hard disk. Double click it and answer yes to the import prompt.
http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_tweaks.htm
Tufenuf
Help
camp63
August 17, 2008 3:56 PM PDT
I thought your post sounded great until I tried actually clicking the option on line 285 and that brought me to what looked like word pad and was Regedit 5.0 with lots of data listed. This did not download anything as a fix...any help??
thanks!
Re: Help. Try This
Tufenuf
August 17, 2008 11:15 PM PDT
"I thought your post sounded great until I tried actually clicking the option on line 285 and that brought me to what looked like word pad and was Regedit 5.0 with lots of data listed. This did not download anything as a fix...any help??"
camp63, Try right clicking on "Restore All Display Tabs", choose "Save Target As" and save it somewhere you can easily find it than either double click it or right click it and choose Merge to merge the contents into the registry.
If you can't run the file do the following:
Press CTRL-ALT-DEL and open Task Manager. Once there, click File, then hold down the CTRL key and click New Task (Run). This will open a Command Prompt window. Enter REGEDIT.EXE and press Enter. Once regedit is open click File>Import and locate that reg file fix, hilite it and click Open.
Tufenuf
Help
camp63
August 18, 2008 4:16 AM PDT
Thanks; I would have done that but I found another post that said to change one of the system 32 files by putting the word "old" in front of it and then doing a restart. Upon restart I could no longer access windows and ended up having to do a restore from promt prior to windows logo which is like a factor restore and lost all my data. The computer is now back to day one working wise but my files were all lost:(
Take care and thanks for trying to help:)
Registry editing has been disabled by your administrator
2071828
November 13, 2008 12:34 PM PST
I have the same missing tabs problems as the others...
Whenever/however I try to run "restorealldisplaytabs" I get an error message from "Registry Editor" saying "Registry editing has been disabled by your administrator".
What should I do? Please help.
Re: Registry editing has been disabled by your administrator
Tufenuf
November 13, 2008 10:21 PM PST
2071828, Follow the instructions at the link below.
Registry Editing Has Been Disabled By Your Administrator
Step by Step Methods for Fixing Registry Editor
http://www.pchell.com/support/registryeditordisabled.shtml
Tufenuf
reg edit disabled directions please!!
Funny story, whenever I click on this link it says the webpage is unavailable, but I can view it just fine on my phone. Can someone please possible post the directions just for me, I apologize for any inconveniance.
If the directions call for the use of GPEDit.msc... for some reason this is inaccessible on my computer, so help with that would be nice too.
ps, def not a computer guru
Works just fine here.
MarkFlax
Forum moderator
January 25, 2009 7:11 PM PST
That web site works fine with me, so I would suggest you have other problems, in addition to what this thread was discussing.
You may do better to create your own new thread and explain your difficulties. Just return to the Windows XP forum listing in the link above, click the red "Create new Thread" button, and start afresh.
Please give full details of your system and the problem.
Mark
reply
perusy19
November 28, 2008 8:39 PM PST
Man.... i dunno how to tank you.. you helped me so much
OOO to bad we cant donate.. man i would give a donate for you 100%
You helped me so much, caus i had the problem that my coulor of the icons were all mesed up and i couldnt fix them without this 2 options..
So now i have my desktop and my screensawers and my normal icons back
Tnx again
Thanks
lasurk
August 18, 2008 10:09 AM PDT
Thanks that worked great. You have to use internet Explorer to be able to save the download. Thanks again it worked GREAT!!!!!
Thank You!!
Laker14
August 23, 2008 11:48 AM PDT
Lost screen saver and desktop tabs
I too lost my screen saver and desktop tabs. I used the website
http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_tweaks.htm
and it restored the tabs, but upon restarting my computer the tabs go away each and every time. So.. everytime I turn my computer on I need to do it again. Any suggestions on how to fix this?
Your Fix Worked Your Awesome
chadlynco
September 11, 2008 5:27 PM PDT
Your Fix Worked Your Awesome Thank You Very Much - Note in order for the fix to work you do need to be running Internet Explorer in order to get the save file or run file prompt
Recover-desktop/Screen saver options-WindowsXP
barodia
September 15, 2008 1:34 AM PDT
Dear Tufenuf-Thanks solution worked
Missing Display Prob. Tabs
N024
September 23, 2008 6:16 AM PDT
I just wanted to thank these people who take the time to help others when they have a problem. I too was hit by a virus that took off 2 of the Display Property Tags and I was at wit's end trying to find some help. I followed the advice on this board and everything is working fine now. Thanks again to you nice people, you make the world a better place and it's so refreshing to find that a lot of people do care. Susan
still no screensaver or desktop tabs
linloc
September 25, 2008 1:14 AM PDT
Go to the link below and scroll down to line 285 (right column) and click on "Restore All Display Tabs" to download a reg file fix. Save the REG File to your hard disk. Double click it and answer yes to the import prompt.
http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_tweaks.htm
I did all the above and it says that it has been successfully entered into my registry. I then restarted my computer. The tabs are still missing, so what do I do now?
Lost the ability to stretch or tile wallpaper in XP
Thank You, your solution worked great! It's nice to know that I can go to a site like the CNET forum and get advice from people like you that know allot more about this stuff than I do. I still don't know what made those tabs disappear in the first place but they are back now. I had changed my desktop wallpaper as recently as last week and the tabs were there at that time. The only thing I can think of that may have changed that registry value was the software pack for a new Canon SD880IS digital camera that I installed the other night.
Thanks Again
Dennis
Response
JP Bill
August 3, 2008 2:04 PM PDT
Thanks
Mom70x7
August 3, 2008 3:11 PM PDT
Wonderful - Thanks, guys!
Screen Saver and DeskTop back on Display Properties.
Thank you, thank you, thank you!
thank you from me too
annpayt
August 9, 2008 11:13 AM PDT
I had a virus today that hijacked my desktop wallpaper among other things. I was able to get rid of the virus and when I went to put my wallpaper back on the screen, I discovered the desktop and screensaver
tabs were missing in the Display Properties box, just like Mom posted above. I wanted to thank you
too for posting the question and the fix. It worked for me and saved
me days of trying to figure it out.
Missing screensaver and desktop options from windows xp
jcborjas
August 10, 2008 2:16 PM PDT
My screensaver and desktop options disappeared from my display properties. Thank you for helping me get it back. This worked and was easy.
I also have a recent problem viewing my pictures without clicking on each one. This problem occurred August 3 08, the same time I lost my screensaver and desktop.
Desktop display
I have placed a family photograph on my desktop background but it is distorted probably due to the difference in screen and photo size ratios.
Please will somebody advise how to correct this.
Gerald Gibbons
Two possibilities.
Obviously, stretching the photo isn't a good idea. So you've got to options:
1. Position the original (without any stretching) on the center of the screen, leaving a border around it.
2. Use a photo-editing program to enlarge the picture and cut a piece of exactly the size of your desktop out of it. Use that enlarged piece.
Kees
hijacked my desktop wallpaper
lasurk
August 18, 2008 3:44 AM PDT
I also have a virus that hijacked my desktop wallpaper among other things. I can't get rid of the virus. I lost my wallpaper and screensaver. How did you get rid of the virus. I bought spyware doctor to remove it didn't work. Can some pleas help me? Than you vaey much
Disguised Screen saver & restore
Mom70x7
August 18, 2008 4:07 AM PDT
The particular virus I had somehow or another turned one of its pages into a screen saver, so it looked like I still had a virus. Once I turned all my display properties back on (thanks to the excellent help here), the "viral screen saver" disappeared.
To get rid of the actual virus, I had to also delete it from the Restore functions.
I ran AVG, turned off Restore, rebooted and ran AVG again, in safe mode.
Got rid of last vestiges of virus.
Rebooted.
Turned Restore back on.
Rebooted.
Ran AVG one last time to double-check - no virus.
One of the "techs" on here could probably describe it better, maybe even a safer way so you don't have to play with Restore. My virus was hidden in there. Don't know if yours is.
Good luck.
thank for your input
lasurk
August 18, 2008 4:20 AM PDT
This has been driving me nuts, can't get rid of it. Thank for your input
desktop tab still missing
jrsusan7
August 16, 2008 12:51 AM PDT
i clicked on the awesome link you posted & recovered my screensaver, but my desktop tab is still missing in my display properties ... any ideas??
Re: desktop tab still missing
Tufenuf
August 16, 2008 1:14 AM PDT
jrsusan7, Check out the link below.
The Desktop tab does not appear in the Display Properties dialog box in Windows XP.
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/922370
Another solution would be to go to the link below and scroll down to line 128 (right column) and click on "Restore Desktop and Screensaver Tabs" to download a reg file fix. Save the REG File to your hard disk. Double click it and answer yes to the import prompt.
http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_tweaks.htm
Tufenuf
Welcome to your question
Don't worry about that problem simply type "gpedit.msc" in run command
goto administrative templates users controlpanel desktop see right pane
disable screensaver tab and extras. press right click and disabe that option. Do the same steps for desktop and settings.....
---KickedLadder
My pictures are covered with JPEG cover
jcborjas
August 11, 2008 1:20 AM PDT
I have recovered my screensaver and desktop tabs. Thank you.
When I go to my pictures, they are covered with JPEG coversheet. They used to appear instantly, but now I have to open each coversheet to see the picture. Do I run "gpedit.msc" for this fix?
I appreciate your help.
Thank you, jcborjas.