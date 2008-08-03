Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Lost Screen Saver and DeskTop options for Display Properties

by Mom70x7 / August 3, 2008 1:24 PM PDT

When I right-click, and get the Display Properties, I only have three tabs: Themes, Appearances and Settings. I no longer have Screen Saver and DeskTop tabs.

I'm not sure when they disappeared, probably sometime the last couple of weeks, but most likely when I had a virus. I've gotten rid of the virus, but the Screen Saver is gone.

I'm running Windows XP, of course. How can I get my tabs back?

What else do you need to know?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Lost Screen Saver and DeskTop options for Display Properties
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Lost Screen Saver and DeskTop options for Display Properties
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
52 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
Re: Lost Screen Saver and DeskTop options for Display Proper
by Tufenuf / August 3, 2008 2:03 PM PDT

Mom70x7, Go to the link below and scroll down to line 285 (right column) and click on "Restore All Display Tabs" to download a reg file fix. Save the REG File to your hard disk. Double click it and answer yes to the import prompt.

http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_tweaks.htm

Tufenuf

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Help
by camp63 / August 17, 2008 3:56 PM PDT

I thought your post sounded great until I tried actually clicking the option on line 285 and that brought me to what looked like word pad and was Regedit 5.0 with lots of data listed. This did not download anything as a fix...any help??

thanks!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Re: Help. Try This
by Tufenuf / August 17, 2008 11:15 PM PDT
In reply to: Help

"I thought your post sounded great until I tried actually clicking the option on line 285 and that brought me to what looked like word pad and was Regedit 5.0 with lots of data listed. This did not download anything as a fix...any help??"

camp63, Try right clicking on "Restore All Display Tabs", choose "Save Target As" and save it somewhere you can easily find it than either double click it or right click it and choose Merge to merge the contents into the registry.

If you can't run the file do the following:

Press CTRL-ALT-DEL and open Task Manager. Once there, click File, then hold down the CTRL key and click New Task (Run). This will open a Command Prompt window. Enter REGEDIT.EXE and press Enter. Once regedit is open click File>Import and locate that reg file fix, hilite it and click Open.

Tufenuf

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Help
by camp63 / August 18, 2008 4:16 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Help. Try This

Thanks; I would have done that but I found another post that said to change one of the system 32 files by putting the word "old" in front of it and then doing a restart. Upon restart I could no longer access windows and ended up having to do a restore from promt prior to windows logo which is like a factor restore and lost all my data. The computer is now back to day one working wise but my files were all lost:(

Take care and thanks for trying to help:)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Registry editing has been disabled by your administrator
by 2071828 / November 13, 2008 12:34 PM PST
In reply to: Re: Help. Try This

I have the same missing tabs problems as the others...

Whenever/however I try to run "restorealldisplaytabs" I get an error message from "Registry Editor" saying "Registry editing has been disabled by your administrator".

What should I do? Please help.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Registry editing has been disabled by your administrator
by Tufenuf / November 13, 2008 10:21 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
reg edit disabled directions please!!
by saratalife / January 25, 2009 11:42 AM PST

Funny story, whenever I click on this link it says the webpage is unavailable, but I can view it just fine on my phone. Can someone please possible post the directions just for me, I apologize for any inconveniance.

If the directions call for the use of GPEDit.msc... for some reason this is inaccessible on my computer, so help with that would be nice too.

ps, def not a computer guru Wink

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Works just fine here.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 25, 2009 7:11 PM PST

That web site works fine with me, so I would suggest you have other problems, in addition to what this thread was discussing.

You may do better to create your own new thread and explain your difficulties. Just return to the Windows XP forum listing in the link above, click the red "Create new Thread" button, and start afresh.

Please give full details of your system and the problem.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
reply
by perusy19 / November 28, 2008 8:39 PM PST
In reply to: Re: Help. Try This

Man.... i dunno how to tank you.. you helped me so much
OOO to bad we cant donate.. man i would give a donate for you 100%
You helped me so much, caus i had the problem that my coulor of the icons were all mesed up and i couldnt fix them without this 2 options..
So now i have my desktop and my screensawers and my normal icons back
Tnx again

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks
by lasurk / August 18, 2008 10:09 AM PDT

Thanks that worked great. You have to use internet Explorer to be able to save the download. Thanks again it worked GREAT!!!!!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank You!!
by Laker14 / August 23, 2008 11:48 AM PDT

Worked brilliantly!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Lost screen saver and desktop tabs
by kevin mom / August 26, 2008 11:55 AM PDT

I too lost my screen saver and desktop tabs. I used the website
http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_tweaks.htm
and it restored the tabs, but upon restarting my computer the tabs go away each and every time. So.. everytime I turn my computer on I need to do it again. Any suggestions on how to fix this?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Your Fix Worked Your Awesome
by chadlynco / September 11, 2008 5:27 PM PDT

Your Fix Worked Your Awesome Thank You Very Much - Note in order for the fix to work you do need to be running Internet Explorer in order to get the save file or run file prompt

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Recover-desktop/Screen saver options-WindowsXP
by barodia / September 15, 2008 1:34 AM PDT

Dear Tufenuf-Thanks solution worked

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Missing Display Prob. Tabs
by N024 / September 23, 2008 6:16 AM PDT

I just wanted to thank these people who take the time to help others when they have a problem. I too was hit by a virus that took off 2 of the Display Property Tags and I was at wit's end trying to find some help. I followed the advice on this board and everything is working fine now. Thanks again to you nice people, you make the world a better place and it's so refreshing to find that a lot of people do care. Susan

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
still no screensaver or desktop tabs
by linloc / September 25, 2008 1:14 AM PDT

Go to the link below and scroll down to line 285 (right column) and click on "Restore All Display Tabs" to download a reg file fix. Save the REG File to your hard disk. Double click it and answer yes to the import prompt.

http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_tweaks.htm

I did all the above and it says that it has been successfully entered into my registry. I then restarted my computer. The tabs are still missing, so what do I do now?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Lost the ability to stretch or tile wallpaper in XP
by dsosnowski23 / March 1, 2009 12:26 AM PST

Thank You, your solution worked great! It's nice to know that I can go to a site like the CNET forum and get advice from people like you that know allot more about this stuff than I do. I still don't know what made those tabs disappear in the first place but they are back now. I had changed my desktop wallpaper as recently as last week and the tabs were there at that time. The only thing I can think of that may have changed that registry value was the software pack for a new Canon SD880IS digital camera that I installed the other night.

Thanks Again
Dennis

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks
by Mom70x7 / August 3, 2008 3:11 PM PDT
In reply to: Response

Wonderful - Thanks, guys!

Screen Saver and DeskTop back on Display Properties.

Thank you, thank you, thank you!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thank you from me too
by annpayt / August 9, 2008 11:13 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

I had a virus today that hijacked my desktop wallpaper among other things. I was able to get rid of the virus and when I went to put my wallpaper back on the screen, I discovered the desktop and screensaver
tabs were missing in the Display Properties box, just like Mom posted above. I wanted to thank you
too for posting the question and the fix. It worked for me and saved
me days of trying to figure it out.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Missing screensaver and desktop options from windows xp
by jcborjas / August 10, 2008 2:16 PM PDT
In reply to: thank you from me too

My screensaver and desktop options disappeared from my display properties. Thank you for helping me get it back. This worked and was easy.
I also have a recent problem viewing my pictures without clicking on each one. This problem occurred August 3 08, the same time I lost my screensaver and desktop.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Desktop display
by Gerald Gibbons / September 23, 2008 5:13 PM PDT

I have placed a family photograph on my desktop background but it is distorted probably due to the difference in screen and photo size ratios.

Please will somebody advise how to correct this.

Gerald Gibbons

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Two possibilities.
by Kees Bakker / September 23, 2008 5:18 PM PDT
In reply to: Desktop display

Obviously, stretching the photo isn't a good idea. So you've got to options:

1. Position the original (without any stretching) on the center of the screen, leaving a border around it.
2. Use a photo-editing program to enlarge the picture and cut a piece of exactly the size of your desktop out of it. Use that enlarged piece.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
hijacked my desktop wallpaper
by lasurk / August 18, 2008 3:44 AM PDT
In reply to: thank you from me too

I also have a virus that hijacked my desktop wallpaper among other things. I can't get rid of the virus. I lost my wallpaper and screensaver. How did you get rid of the virus. I bought spyware doctor to remove it didn't work. Can some pleas help me? Than you vaey much

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Disguised Screen saver & restore
by Mom70x7 / August 18, 2008 4:07 AM PDT

The particular virus I had somehow or another turned one of its pages into a screen saver, so it looked like I still had a virus. Once I turned all my display properties back on (thanks to the excellent help here), the "viral screen saver" disappeared.

To get rid of the actual virus, I had to also delete it from the Restore functions.

I ran AVG, turned off Restore, rebooted and ran AVG again, in safe mode.
Got rid of last vestiges of virus.
Rebooted.
Turned Restore back on.
Rebooted.
Ran AVG one last time to double-check - no virus.

One of the "techs" on here could probably describe it better, maybe even a safer way so you don't have to play with Restore. My virus was hidden in there. Don't know if yours is.

Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thank for your input
by lasurk / August 18, 2008 4:20 AM PDT

This has been driving me nuts, can't get rid of it. Thank for your input

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
desktop tab still missing
by jrsusan7 / August 16, 2008 12:51 AM PDT
In reply to: Response

i clicked on the awesome link you posted & recovered my screensaver, but my desktop tab is still missing in my display properties ... any ideas??

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: desktop tab still missing
by Tufenuf / August 16, 2008 1:14 AM PDT

jrsusan7, Check out the link below.

The Desktop tab does not appear in the Display Properties dialog box in Windows XP.
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/922370

Another solution would be to go to the link below and scroll down to line 128 (right column) and click on "Restore Desktop and Screensaver Tabs" to download a reg file fix. Save the REG File to your hard disk. Double click it and answer yes to the import prompt.

http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_tweaks.htm

Tufenuf

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
screensaver desktop recovery
by kickedladder / August 10, 2008 5:01 PM PDT

Welcome to your question
Don't worry about that problem simply type "gpedit.msc" in run command
goto administrative templates users controlpanel desktop see right pane
disable screensaver tab and extras. press right click and disabe that option. Do the same steps for desktop and settings.....
---KickedLadder

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
My pictures are covered with JPEG cover
by jcborjas / August 11, 2008 1:20 AM PDT

I have recovered my screensaver and desktop tabs. Thank you.
When I go to my pictures, they are covered with JPEG coversheet. They used to appear instantly, but now I have to open each coversheet to see the picture. Do I run "gpedit.msc" for this fix?
I appreciate your help.
Thank you, jcborjas.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 52 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.