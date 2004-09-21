Windows Legacy OS forum

by Ohio bob / September 21, 2004 5:11 AM PDT

After a problem with browser hijacker, I reformatted drive and reinstalled windows. I have a Dell 2350 running XP Home. I used the resource cd that came with the system to reinstall drivers. The resource cd does a hardware scan and I installed all the drivers for items checked. Under device manager I don`t find any listing for network adapters. The only thing showing a ? is "other devices". clicking that shows ethernet controller again with a ?.

Re: "lost" network adapter after reinstalling XP
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 21, 2004 5:22 AM PDT

Try dell.com and see if there is a network card driver for your machine.

Bob

how did you solve it?
by sr_liu / March 14, 2005 11:57 AM PST

Hi Bob:

I have an exactly same problem as yours. Please help me and tell me how do you solve this problem. My email address is sr_liu@yahoo.com

Thanks a lot
Senren Liu

I solve this by...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 14, 2005 8:13 PM PST
In reply to: how did you solve it?

Installing moterboard and network card drivers every time. There has been no exception.

Bob

