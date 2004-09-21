"lost" network adapter after reinstalling XP

Try dell.com and see if there is a network card driver for your machine.
Bob
After a problem with browser hijacker, I reformatted drive and reinstalled windows. I have a Dell 2350 running XP Home. I used the resource cd that came with the system to reinstall drivers. The resource cd does a hardware scan and I installed all the drivers for items checked. Under device manager I don`t find any listing for network adapters. The only thing showing a ? is "other devices". clicking that shows ethernet controller again with a ?.