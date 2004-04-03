Computer Newbies forum

by justfedup / April 3, 2004 1:06 AM PST

I had to format my hard drive and when I try to load the Windows XP Pro it asks for the product key code which I can't find. I put it in a safe place, but can't remember where it is. Is there any way to get it off the CD with any other programs out on the market.

Re:Lost my product key code
by Patricia / April 3, 2004 2:03 AM PST

I don't know if it would be in the same place as my Win 98 version, but here is where you may find it.

The "product key" for Microsoft Win 98 can be found here:

"HKEY Local Machine\Software\Microsoft\Windows\Current Version" then look for the "Product Key" listing.

It may be in a similar spot.

Pat

Re:Lost my product key code
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 3, 2004 5:34 AM PST

Just,

Almost all "preinstalled" Windows XP computers have the product key placed on the side, or back of the computer tower/case. I am familiar with a product key retrieval tool link, but you need to have the operating system installed in order to use it. (If you had used the tool BEFORE reformatting, you could have found the product key number, but at this point, if you don't have it placed/saved somewhere, you'll need to contact Microsoft.) Check the information at the bottom of the link below.

How to Replace Lost, Broken, or Missing Microsoft Software or Hardware
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;326246

Lost or Misplaced Product Key (Certificate of Authenticity) for Windows
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;824433

Hope this helps.

Grif

Grif: tsk. I goofed. Of course OS wasn't installed.{NT}
by Patricia / April 4, 2004 3:37 AM PDT

.

Re:Re:Lost my product key code
by Kees Bakker / April 8, 2004 1:37 AM PDT

Grif,

Reading the second link shows that it does no more than say where to find it in the registry or on the Virtual PC for Apple documentation. No real help here!

And I wonder if the first link applies to missing product keys. It's not in the list. But maybe some sympathetic Microsoft guy of gal will help nonetheless.


Kees

Kees, Those Links Were Given Because....
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 8, 2004 9:44 AM PDT

...at the bottom of the page, of both links, there is a contact link for Microsoft Support. If the authentication code is lost, the legal method is to contact MS.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Re:Lost my product key code
by Mary Kay / April 8, 2004 4:52 AM PDT

My Compaq has it on top right hand corner of computer tower.

Re:Lost my product key code
by johnnyrich2002 / April 11, 2004 5:42 PM PDT

The question you asked was whether it was possible to get it off the CD - the answer is NO, as all OS CDs are the same, just like an audio CD or record. The only licensing difference is with the hard-copy key that came with the disk. I always write any applicable CD-key directly onto the surface of the disk itself, using a pen that won't rub off.

I know this doesn't help for now but might prevent similar problems in the future?

Best of luck

Re:Lost my product key code
by shenfoo / April 11, 2004 6:51 PM PDT

ask around see if you can find mircosoft 6/1 cd or a 10/1

i've heard there around

Re:Lost my product key code
by Beaniesway / April 11, 2004 6:53 PM PDT

install BELARC (its free) all it does is take a inventory of what is installed on your computer, hardware and software, it is also a handly tool if your going to the computer store to buy something, you can print it out and take it with you........ it also provides all product keys entered on the computer

