Lost my product key code

I don't know if it would be in the same place as my Win 98 version, but here is where you may find it.
The "product key" for Microsoft Win 98 can be found here:
"HKEY Local Machine\Software\Microsoft\Windows\Current Version" then look for the "Product Key" listing.
It may be in a similar spot.
Pat
I had to format my hard drive and when I try to load the Windows XP Pro it asks for the product key code which I can't find. I put it in a safe place, but can't remember where it is. Is there any way to get it off the CD with any other programs out on the market.