Lost internet connection with new WebStar Modem

Have you looked for updated drivers for the router? Maybe updated drivers for the NIC in the W98 machine.
My Motorola Surfboard cable modem has just been replaced with a WebsSTAR modem by my cable provider due to a modem failure. (I purchased the original modem from them and this is their fix.) The WebSTAR modem is followed by a Netgear Wireless router. Since installation of the WebSTAR modem, two computers running Windows XP work fine, but a third computer running Windows 98SE loses the internet connection after approx 30 minutes. The screen suddenly displays a 'Can't find server' message. The only cure found so far is to reboot and reopen the connection. Then after 30 minutes, the same thing occurs. The cable company Tech Support has no solution to the problem other than to say everything appears to be OK from their end.