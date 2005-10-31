Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Lost internet connection with new WebStar Modem

by dyt6270 / October 31, 2005 4:30 AM PST

My Motorola Surfboard cable modem has just been replaced with a WebsSTAR modem by my cable provider due to a modem failure. (I purchased the original modem from them and this is their fix.) The WebSTAR modem is followed by a Netgear Wireless router. Since installation of the WebSTAR modem, two computers running Windows XP work fine, but a third computer running Windows 98SE loses the internet connection after approx 30 minutes. The screen suddenly displays a 'Can't find server' message. The only cure found so far is to reboot and reopen the connection. Then after 30 minutes, the same thing occurs. The cable company Tech Support has no solution to the problem other than to say everything appears to be OK from their end.

The trouble is leaving here ok. . .
by Coryphaeus / October 31, 2005 5:05 AM PST

Common response. In your case I tend to agree with them.

Have you looked for updated drivers for the router? Maybe updated drivers for the NIC in the W98 machine.

30 minutes...
by reefurbb / October 31, 2005 8:53 PM PST

1.ISP would reply OK because they can't diagnose hardware problems.
2. 2 xp machines keep running, w98se machine does not.
obviously the modem is still working as well as the Netgear. Sooooooo...it's the wireless unit on the 98 PC. Likely a heat problem. If the XP pc's have identical wireless units, swap and see. I occasionally hear about cable modems going half belly-up, as well as routers. Don't know about wifi.
Or figure a way to cool the 98 wireless unit temporarily to see if you can get more minute before failure.
It ain't the drivers, probably, maybe.

Thanks for the tips
by dyt6270 / November 1, 2005 6:00 AM PST

Thanks for the tips on my problem. I am beginning to think it is a software or hardware problem on my side. One XP is wireless, the other is by ethernet cable as is the 98SE. I've changed ports on the router but the problem is still there. Any ideas on the computer side?

you said...
by reefurbb / November 2, 2005 7:29 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks for the tips

the wifi XP and NIC XP do NOT have a problem losing connection after X minutes. That eliminates the cable modem and router....maybe.
Is the w98 NIC an add-in card or onboard? I rarely have heard about problems with add-in NIC's (except some mfg's)but would suspect an onboard NIC (network interface card).
There are some NIC manufacturers-chips-cards that seem to have difficulty with network interface.
If an onboard NIC, try an add-in card as they may still be cheap. If an add-in, same deal, try a different one.
Or have the PC open, and/or also have a fan blowing inside.
Look for heavy dust buildup in the processor fan, heat sink, case fan, power supply fan; as too much retained heat on these may cause problems including yours.

