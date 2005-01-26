Lost Home Addresses after Hotsync since upgrading to 4.1.4

Hi, HELP!
I have a palm VX which has been great for years but Since having to download OS 4.1.4 after upgrading to Win. XP, I am losing Home Addresses when I HotSync. I only hold "Home" Addresses leaving "Work" address blank. This is fine on the Desktop but the Work address and not the Home address is being hotsync-ed to the VX which is a pain. I would go through moving all the Home addresses to Work addresses but I print out Name & Address books which would entitle the address as Work Address, which is misleading. Does anyone out there no of an answer.
