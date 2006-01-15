lost all in louisiana need help

ill make this easy i hope have a comp that had windows me on it had 2 hurricanes lost all my disks backup discs but i was able to get the comp bareley working the windows me reinstall program is there but i no longer have the product key to put in and have no disks or backupdisks .tried sys. restore tried everything help? any ideas how to reinstall?
THANKS AHEAD OF TIME FROM FLOODED............
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.