Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

lost all in louisiana need help

by prettyone1432 / January 15, 2006 4:40 AM PST

ill make this easy i hope have a comp that had windows me on it had 2 hurricanes lost all my disks backup discs but i was able to get the comp bareley working the windows me reinstall program is there but i no longer have the product key to put in and have no disks or backupdisks .tried sys. restore tried everything help? any ideas how to reinstall?

THANKS AHEAD OF TIME FROM FLOODED............

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: lost all in louisiana need help
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: lost all in louisiana need help
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Call Microsoft
by Blue_Zee / January 15, 2006 6:28 PM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If you can get into the registry
by retired / January 15, 2006 9:51 PM PST
In reply to: (NT) Call Microsoft

Go to start, Run, and type regedit and follow these instructions to get the product key.

Click the + sign at HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE' to expand the tree. Next, click on the plus next to Software, then Microsoft and finally Windows. You then click on the word 'Current Version'. This opens, in the right window, a directory that includes the 'product key' listing. On this line you will find the data that will allow you to reinstall Windows. For Windows 95 it will be a number formatted this way: xxxxx-OEM-xxxxxxx-xxxxx. For Windows 98 and ME it will be five groups of five numbers and letters. Write this number down to use during the installation process.

IF that fails you will have to purchase another copy Of WIN ME if you want to stay with this computer, however there is the problem of Motherboard drivers and all other drivers you will be missing. Have you just considered byuing a new XP machine. Dell and others have basic models for around $300.00 or so!!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.